Snowy Bai announces romance with her 22-year-old foreign boyfriend

Hong Kong actress Snowy Bai, known professionally as Bai Yun, has officially announced her romance with a 22-year-old foreign national born in 2004, marking her first public relationship since her 2021 divorce from architect Kelvin Kong, as reported by NOWnews今日新聞.

The Bottom Line

Snowy Bai posted a series of travel photographs on Instagram documenting her European getaway with her new partner, featuring romantic moments in Venice and at a poolside resort.

The couple shares a 16-year age gap, with Bai born in 1988 and her boyfriend born in 2004, though she noted that he displays greater maturity in their relationship.

This romance follows Bai’s high-profile 2021 separation from her former husband, architect Kelvin Kong, after years of marriage.

European Getaways and Public Revelations

The 38-year-old former TVB actress shared multiple photographs on her Instagram account detailing her travels across Europe with her younger partner. According to coverage by 娛樂星聞, the pair was captured sharing intimate moments while riding in a Venetian gondola and traveling by horse-drawn carriage through European streets. Additional images featured Bai wearing a purple low-cut strapped swimsuit while resting beside her partner.

The relationship brings a public shift in Bai’s romantic life following her departure from the Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, where she previously appeared on variety programs such as Tough As Nails (五覺大戰). Following her exit from the network, she transitioned into working as a diving instructor and maintained a low profile regarding her personal life after finalizing her divorce.

Navigating a Long-Distance Cross-Cultural Dynamic

Addressing the logistics of their partnership, Bai explained that bridging the geographical and cultural divide presented distinct challenges. As reported by 中時新聞網, she noted that the couple experienced extended periods of separation due to living across different continents—with her based in Asia and her partner in Europe. Furthermore, communication required active adaptation as her partner speaks German and she speaks Chinese, leading the two to primarily converse in English and improve their language skills together.

Photo: NOWnews今日新聞

Bai also shared lighthearted details regarding their contrasting personal preferences, pointing out that her partner enjoys flying aircraft while she prefers being a passenger. The public announcement drew widespread attention across social media platforms, with followers contrasting her current relationship with her previous marriage.

Detail Verified Record Actress Age / Birth Year 38 years old / Born 1988 (Source: 娛樂星聞) Boyfriend Age / Birth Year 22 years old / Born 2004 (Source: NOWnews今日新聞) Age Difference 16 years Previous Marriage Ended 2021 with architect Kelvin Kong (Source: 鏡週刊)

Reflecting on Past Marriage and Moving Forward

Media outlets have drawn parallels between Bai’s current relationship and her previous marriage to architect Kelvin Kong, which ended in 2021. According to 中時新聞網, their prior separation attracted significant media coverage amid public discussions regarding personal autonomy and family expectations. Following the conclusion of that marriage, Bai shared reflections online regarding emotional independence and her enduring belief in romance, culminating in her recent decision to share her new relationship status with the public.