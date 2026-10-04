Kim Min Shakes Up I Live Alone With Unconventional Lifestyle

Actor Kim Min single-handedly propelled the variety show I Live Alone to a 6.0% viewership rating on October 3, 2026, up from 3.5% the previous week. His unconventional daily life in a nearly 90-year-old Dongducheon house, featuring an independent generator and martial arts training, captivated audiences across nationwide households.

Viewership Surge and Ratings Recovery for I Live Alone

The MBC program I Live Alone experienced an immediate viewership turnaround following a recent downward trend. According to data from ratings firm Nielsen Korea released on October 3, 2026, the October 2 broadcast recorded a 6% viewership rating based on national households.

This figure marks a 2.5 percentage point increase from the previous week’s 3.5% rating. Furthermore, the episode claimed the top spot among all Friday programs by reaching 6.3% in the metropolitan area. The key channel competitiveness demographic for viewers aged 20 to 54 also hit 3.4%, similarly ranking first across Friday broadcasting.

Ratings climbed even higher during specific segments of the show. The best minute peaked at an 8.4% rating when Kim Min transitioned into a strict, charismatic hapkido instructor before softening with a warm smile in front of children.

Daily Life in a 1938 Dongducheon House

Kim Min resides in an old house in Dongducheon built in 1938 that is nearly 90 years old, belonging to an older friend of the family. The actor has spent time repairing the property little by little while living a solitary lifestyle that spans 28 years.

Photo: biz.chosun.com

The home features unusual architecture and off-grid mechanics. To power the property, Kim Min manually pulls a cord on a generator, causing light bulbs throughout the building to flicker to life. The setup also draws groundwater, which triggers dimming lights whenever the water pump operates during a shower.

Cast members observed the routine with intense astonishment. Code Kunst remarked that the actor seemed too big for the studio cast to capture, while Kian84 watched the footage with visible fascination.

Life needs to be a little lacking for you to be happy. There’s joy in gradually filling it up. Kim Min, via Sportschosun

Eight Years Abroad and a Diverse Career Path

Before establishing his acting career, Kim Min accumulated an international background. After initially working in architecture in Korea, the actor sought larger opportunities abroad and spent a total of eight years living overseas, which included a year and a half in the United Kingdom, five years in New Zealand, and a year and a half in Australia.

Photo: 스포츠조선

Language barriers during overseas job interviews prompted a shift toward performance training. Kim Min attended an acting school in New Zealand to learn English and later studied under a master of French clown theater.

The actor’s physical discipline matches this unconventional trajectory. Having practiced martial arts since childhood, Kim Min has accumulated a total of 10 dan ranks and earned an instructor certification in hapkido. Personal belongings also reflect a family lineage; he rides a motorcycle passed down by his father, an item he refuses to discard despite suggestions from others.

Magazine Interview Reflections and Personal Philosophy

Following the broadcast, Kim Min regrammed an interview post with a magazine on social media to elaborate on his worldview. Addressing his transition into acting, the actor explained that past difficulties previously dismissed as ordinary circumstances ultimately proved helpful in his professional life.

It’s not that I’m handsome and cool; it’s that the time I have spent is cool. A life where I do what I want to do stylishly so that I don’t regret it. Kim Min, via Starnewskorea

The actor also shared reflections on transience and memory. Expressing a desire to remain an elusive figure in the minds of others, Kim Min noted that places left behind often grow more stylish and precious through absence.