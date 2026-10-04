John Boadu elected National Chairman of NPP

John Boadu has secured the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party, winning 47.19 percent of the vote at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. The congress, which ran from Saturday, October 3, to early Sunday, October 4, 2026, also saw Justin Frimpong Kodua retain his post as General Secretary.

The high-stakes internal polls at the historic Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region drew thousands of delegates from across Ghana to reshape the party’s highest executive guard. John Boadu staged a decisive comeback by polling 2,888 votes to defeat Boakye Kyeremanten Agyarko, who finished second with 2,408 votes, representing 39.35 percent of the ballots. Paul Afoko secured 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe finished with 41 votes.

Prior to the vote, political surveys including a study by Professor Smart Sarpong covering 9,882 respondents across 156 constituencies in 14 regions had placed Boadu ahead in the race. Fieldwork for that assessment took place between September 10 and 28, 2026. An additional survey wave by Global InfoAnalytics involving 3,263 delegates also tracked support trends before the conference.

Justin Frimpong Kodua Retains General Secretary Post

While the chairmanship saw a change in leadership, administrative continuity prevailed as incumbent General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua defended his seat against a competitive field.

His closest challenger, Sylvester Tetteh, received 1,340 votes, while Eugene Boakye Antwi managed 162 votes and Dr. Charles Dwamena took 129 votes. Having spent over thirty years working for the NPP in capacities such as Polling Station Chairman, Constituency Secretary, Greater Accra Regional Research Officer, National Youth Treasurer, National Youth Organiser, Deputy National Communications Director, National Organiser, Acting General Secretary, and General Secretary, Mr Boadu ultimately fell short in his 2022 reelection attempt.

Sammy Crabbe Clarifies Last-Minute Alliance With John Boadu

The days leading up to the conference featured strategic realignments among candidates. Sammy Crabbe clarified that his decision to join forces with Boadu did not constitute a formal withdrawal from the chairmanship contest, as his name and photograph remained on the ballot for delegates to select.

Photo: GBC Ghana Online

For a while, we have been having discussions. And John and I, we are friends. And so a couple of days ago, we said, look, can we sit down and look at how best we can leverage our strengths? Sammy Crabbe, National Chairmanship Contender

Following discussions with his campaign staff, Crabbe stated that the agreement was finalized and signed during a final meeting held on Saturday, October 3. Instead, he urged his supporters to back Boadu so that the political programmes and commitments he campaigned on would be incorporated into the work of the party under Boadu’s administration.

New National Executives Elected at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Delegates also filled several other key portfolios during the two-phase conference, which began with a review of proposed constitutional amendments followed by the election of national officers. Kojo Fosu Boadu, also known as Kojo Bamba, won the First Vice Chairman post with 3,116 votes, a victory highlighted by Akim Swedru Member of Parliament Kennedy Nyarko Osei as a shift toward younger politicians and grassroots figures that departs from the dominance of the baby boomer generation.

Photo: Yen.com.gh

Henry Nana Boakye, widely known as Nana B, secured the Second Vice Chairman position with 3,061 votes, while Nana Akomea claimed the Third Vice Chairman post with 2,987 votes in a competitive field of 13 aspirants. Alfred Kojo Thompson emerged victorious in the financial portfolio for National Treasurer, prevailing over Ahmed Ruka Saida, Tahiru Moomen, and Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah. Abanga Fuseini Yakubu won the National Youth Organiser race with 1,550 votes, defeating Clement Opoku Gyamfi and Michael Osei Boateng, while Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye secured the National Communications Director portfolio after running unopposed.

Portfolio Elected Officer Votes National Chairman John Boadu 2,888 General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua 4,486 1st Vice Chairman Kojo Fosu Boadu 3,116 2nd Vice Chairman Henry Nana Boakye 3,061 3rd Vice Chairman Nana Akomea 2,987 National Treasurer Alfred Kojo Thompson — National Youth Organiser Abanga Fuseini Yakubu 1,550 National Communications Director Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye Unopposed

Party Reorganization Ahead of the 2028 General Elections

Various regional chapters, including the Takoradi Technical University Chapter of Patriotic Intellectuals Ghana led by Chairman Michael Asare Appiah and Vice Chairman Professor Eric Bruce-Amartey Jnr., had earlier endorsed Boadu’s bid based on his extensive experience in grassroots mobilisation and organisational renewal.

FINAL RESULT IS OUT! JOHN BOADU WINS NPP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN \u0026 JFK RETAINS HIS SEAT…

Our task is to build a renewed NPP, one that listens and consults more. We are going to work closely with regional executives, constituents, external branches, and our MPs led by Afenyo-Markin. John Boadu, Newly-Elected National Chairman

Boadu emphasized that the newly elected team bears a responsibility to serve all members, including those who supported rival candidates, urging the party to move past internal divisions.