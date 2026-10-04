Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova has opened up about her 21-year-old daughter Masha’s recovery following a vehicle collision, revealing that medical professionals have approached the family offering cosmetic reconstruction for the young woman’s broken nose, as reported by My.ua.

The accident occurred on August 19, when another vehicle struck the car carrying the pop star and her daughter, sending their vehicle careening into a ditch. While Polyakova reported escaping major physical harm, emergency responders transported Masha from the crash site to a hospital via ambulance, where medical evaluations confirmed she had sustained a broken nose and a fractured eye socket, alongside severe bruising.

Speaking on the interview project Наодинці з Гламуром , Polyakova explained that while Masha had already considered altering her nose’s shape prior to the accident, the traumatic injury brought the topic of surgical intervention back to the forefront. The artist noted to interviewer Anna Sevastyanova that several medical specialists reached out shortly after the incident.

She and before this wanted to stitch a new nose. And when this all happened, some doctors called me and say: ‘We can sew any nose to your daughter that she will show in a magazine.’

The August Crash and Subsequent Health Challenges

The collision instantly disrupted the family’s routine and triggered widespread online speculation. The impact was severe enough to force the vehicle off the road, necessitating immediate emergency intervention for the younger Polyakova.

Medical staff diagnosed Masha with a broken nose and a fractured eye socket. The physical toll included extensive bruising across her face and body from the impact and subsequent trip into the ditch. Despite the severity of the crash, the primary singer emerged without life-threatening injuries, allowing her to coordinate medical care and later address public concern regarding her daughter’s health.

Public Reaction and Online Speculation

Following the August 19 accident, social media channels quickly filled with unverified theories regarding the cause of the crash. Some commentators online suggested the incident might have been deliberate, pointing back to the singer’s past high-profile statements concerning military recruitment centers and the ongoing war.

Photo: 5.ua

Polyakova has since addressed these conspiracy-driven narratives directly, offering explanations regarding the state of the vehicle and dismissing claims that the collision was targeted.

Future Medical Decisions and Unresolved Plans

Although plastic surgeons have offered to reconstruct Masha’s nose using any reference image she chooses, the family has not yet confirmed whether the 21-year-old will proceed with the operation. Polyakova noted that her daughter intends to travel back to Ukraine soon, but a final decision regarding any corrective surgical procedures remains pending.

Photo: my.ua

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional medical, legal, or financial advice.