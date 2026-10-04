Fencer Oh Sang-uk Named MVP of South Korea’s 2026 Asian Games Delegation

South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk was selected as the MVP of the South Korean delegation at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, mydaily.co.kr reported on October 4, 2026. The national delegation concluded the multi-sport event in third place overall with 150 total medals.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Delegation Valuation: South Korea’s third-place finish with 39 gold, 43 silver, and 68 bronze medals establishes clear performance benchmarks for upcoming Olympic cycles.

Fencing Glory and the Dramatic Gold Medal Final

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee announced the official delegation MVP following a vote by the on-site press corps. Oh secured the honor after capturing gold medals in both the men’s sabre individual and team events, matching his feat from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games to claim two consecutive double titles, mydaily.co.kr reported.

The defining moment of his campaign came during the men’s sabre team final against host nation Japan. Trailing 41-44 in the closing bouts, Oh engineered a 45-44 turnaround to secure the gold medal. Jincheon National Training Center Commandant Kim Cheol-su noted that the dramatic victory over Japan significantly contributed to the delegation’s overall success.

Medal Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 169 89 83 341 2 Japan 83 95 91 269 3 South Korea 39 43 68 150

Special Awards and Historic Breakthroughs

Beyond the overall medal standings, the Olympic committee distributed accolades recognizing exceptional grit and developmental milestones across multiple sports. Teqball athlete Lee Jun-seok captured the fighting spirit award as the inaugural men’s singles champion after transitioning from football and jokgu while leaving stable employment to focus on training, mydaily.co.kr reported. Canoeists Cho Kwang-hee and Kim Hyo-bin shared the improvement award after securing two gold medals each, including South Korea’s first-ever gold in the men’s K-4 500m and a first K-2 500m title in 36 years. Both the fighting spirit and improvement award recipients earned a 10 million won cash prize.

In team sports, men’s 3×3 basketball head coach Bae Gil-tae received the leadership award after guiding his squad to the nation’s first-ever 3×3 basketball gold medal. Bae also secured a 10 million won prize following rigorous tactical preparation with younger prospects. Meanwhile, five special awards were handed out to athletes and coaches including badminton head coach Park Joo-bong, marathoner Park Min-ho, skateboarder Kang Jun-yi, sailor Ha Jee-min, and compound archer Kim Jong-ho, who claimed South Korea’s first-ever compound men’s individual gold medal after four attempts.

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