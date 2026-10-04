China-Laos Joint Air Support Center Advances Beijing’s Indian Ocean Strategy, Expert Says

A Taiwanese defense specialist states that the newly established joint air support facility in Laos forms a component of Beijing’s long-running power projection initiatives aimed at expanding its footprint into the Indian Ocean.

Infrastructure Expansion at Ban Keun Airport

China’s defense ministry announced on September 30 that the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Center at Ban Keun Airport in Vientiane Province, along with the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy, officially opened on September 29. According to Beijing, the jointly maintained and operated center is aimed at helping Laos strengthen pilot training.

“It is not directed against any third party and contributes to enhancing practical military cooperation as well as promoting regional peace and stability,” the Chinese defense ministry stated.

Su Tzu-yun, citing foreign media reports, noted that Ban Keun Airport is located 45 kilometers northwest of Laos’ capital, Vientiane. The airfield features a paved runway roughly 2,000 meters long, capable of accommodating fighter jets. Su indicated that China may seek to extend this runway to 3,000 meters to handle larger aircraft, such as bombers, transport aircraft, and tanker aircraft.

Strategic Access to Maritime Routes

According to Su Tzu-yun, who serves as the head of the Division of Defense Strategy and Resources at the INDSR—an institute funded by the government—this project aligns with China’s broader, long-term ambitions to project power beyond its borders. In addition to this new endeavor, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) already maintains a naval installation in Ream, Cambodia, as well as a military base located in Djibouti, East Africa.

Su noted that the establishment of the Lao base will likely enable the PLA to widen its operational reach toward the Strait of Malacca, the Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea. Furthermore, Su explained that these new installations support Beijing’s overarching objective of securing access to the sea and safeguarding maritime supply lanes through air and naval defense, ensuring that supplies of natural gas and crude oil can still reach China if the Strait of Malacca faces a blockade.

Facility Location Ban Keun Airport Center Vientiane Province, Laos Ream Naval Facility Cambodia Military Facility Djibouti, East Africa

Geopolitical and Regional Implications

Su pointed out that if hostilities were to break out in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea, U.S. aircraft originating from Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean would likely have to traverse the Indochina Peninsula traveling from west to east, leaving them vulnerable to potential Chinese interception.