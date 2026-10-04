California Police K-9 Uncovers 440 Pounds of Cocaine in SUV

A routine traffic stop along Valley Boulevard near the 710 Freeway in Alhambra, California, turned into a massive narcotics seizure when a police K-9 detected approximately 200 kilograms—or roughly 440 pounds—of cocaine packed inside an SUV filled with cardboard boxes, foxnews.com reported.

The Alhambra Police Department stated that officers initiated the stop under undisclosed circumstances, quickly noticing that the driver was transporting an unusual volume of cargo. “The driver was transporting more cardboard boxes than Amazon on Prime Day,” police wrote in a social media statement cited by foxnews.com.

Shifting Explanations and the Intervention of K-9 Otis

Faced with questions about the heavy load, the driver—identified as Julio Rangel of Huntington Park—offered conflicting accounts regarding the contents of the vehicle.

Photo: frnt.com

As the roadside questioning continued, Rangel offered a second narrative. Police characterized this update as “version 2.0 of his lore,” noting that the driver changed his story to claim he was transporting diesel parts to a friend’s shop, as detailed by foxnews.com.

To resolve the conflicting explanations, officers deployed K-9 Otis to inspect the SUV. The dog’s alert prompted a physical search that uncovered the 440 pounds of hidden narcotics rather than the claimed diesel components.

Arrest and Public Reaction to the K-9’s Discovery

Following the search, authorities arrested Julio Rangel and booked him into the Alhambra Police Department jail.

The Alhambra Police Department shared praise for the animal, stating, “A round of a-paws for our good boy, K9 Otis,” as reported by foxnews.com. Online commenters similarly advocated for recognition, with various users suggesting the dog earned a promotion, a steak dinner, or praise for outsmarting the suspect.