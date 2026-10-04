Bronny James addresses Ziaire Williams joining Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the 2026-27 preseason, which kicks off Monday against the Sacramento Kings at the UCLA Health Training Center.

A Familiar Face Lands in El Segundo

The Lakers completely revamped portions of their roster during the offseason, adding several new contributors to support the core lineup. Among those acquisitions is Ziaire Williams, who brings valuable wing experience after appearing in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets. During that stint, Williams posted averages of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc. ESPN’s Shams Charania initially reported the terms of the free-agent agreement on July 13, locking in the veteran forward on a deal valued at $3 million.

For Bronny James, who enters his second professional campaign following a rookie season defined by constant movement between the senior squad and the G League’s South Bay Lakers, the addition of Williams offers a unique dynamic. Speaking to Law Murray of The Athletic after a team scrimmage on Saturday, Bronny shared his perspective on welcoming a familiar face to the storied franchise.

Yeah, I’ve been here for a few years now, so I got relationships with all the guys that have been here, Bronny told reporters when asked about Williams. But I also think it’s good for him to have a guy over here that he knows and he can come talk to… Just being in the gym, if he needs anything from me, or if he wants to ask me about anything that he needs, I’m here for him. And it’s great to have him. I was playing with him at the end of our scrimmage segment today. So yeah, it was great being out there with him.

Chasing a Fresh Start on Basketball’s Biggest Stage

Williams enters Los Angeles as his third NBA destination, carrying the lofty expectations of a former top-10 draft selection. Having previously navigated stints with earlier franchises, the athletic forward now finds himself under the intense microscope of the Purple and Gold fanbase. When asked what he hopes to see from his longtime acquaintance as he transitions into this new environment, Bronny emphasized the unique platform the organization provides.

He’s in an organization now that has a big name, and a lot of fans are rooting for us, Bronny noted, pointing to the immense visibility that comes with wearing a Lakers uniform. I think it’s just going to be big for him to come out and showcase what he can do on a bigger stage.

With media day having concluded on September 28, 2026, and the preseason opener rapidly approaching, the team’s depth will be tested immediately. Williams and Bronny both participated in Saturday’s scrimmage sessions, building chemistry ahead of the opening tip against Sacramento.