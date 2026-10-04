UK Car Industry Faces Dilemma Over EU Tariffs on Chinese EVs

The UK car industry faces a “difficult trade-off” between the Chinese and European markets as manufacturers grapple with looming trade measures that could restrict UK exports to the EU.

Strategic Imperatives for British Automakers

Export Vulnerability: Access to the bloc is essential for domestic manufacturing viability.

Access to the bloc is essential for domestic manufacturing viability. Market Share Gains: Brands like BYD, Omoda, and Jaecoo more than tripled their share of the UK new car market in the first eight months of 2026, reaching 12% of sales.

The Regulatory Standoff Between London and Brussels

Britain is navigating a “genuine dilemma” over whether to impose the same tariffs on Chinese-built EVs as the EU or face the prospect of UK-built cars being locked out of proposed benefits within the bloc. EU officials have told the UK that it must apply additional tariffs, which rise to 45% depending on the car maker; in return the EU is prepared to treat Nissan, Range Rover and Bentley EVs as ‘Made in Europe’ under the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act.

Jonathan Reynolds has noted that the UK government’s calculation on whether to impose tariffs differed from that of the EU, stating: “We are an export-orientated sector. So clearly, you shouldn’t do anything that risks your export markets, and you always have to take heed of retaliatory action if you put tariffs in place.” He added that the market in China had become “fiercely nationalistic,” with buyers increasingly loyal to domestic brands “because they’re bloody good.”

The UK faces a dilemma as Brussels prepares the Industrial Accelerator Act, designed to better protect European industry from hyper-competitive Chinese alternatives. Without alignment, British-produced vehicles risk losing preferential status, threatening domestic production lines.

Diverging Economic Stakes Across Global Markets

The strategic divergence is stark. While the US has shut out Chinese vehicles almost entirely and the EU imposes duties of up to 45%, the UK is an outlier in choosing not to put import taxes on Chinese vehicles.

Photo: politico.eu

Market Metric European Union United Kingdom China Export Share Primary export market Domestic market Export target Tariff Stance Duties up to 45% on EVs No import taxes on Chinese vehicles Fiercely nationalistic buying patterns Sales Growth Driver Local manufacturing rules BYD, Omoda, and Jaecoo expansion Domestic EV dominance

This openness has transformed the domestic landscape. According to Ian Plummer, commercial director at Autotrader, competition from Chinese brands has made cars more affordable and “is encouraging more people to go and buy a new car”.

Investment and Production Pressures

Automotive executives remain divided on the long-term viability of the UK’s current approach. Victor Zhang, the deputy UK chief of Chery, which owns the Jaecoo and Omoda brands, rejected the claim that tariffs were necessary for his vehicles, saying: “Most of what we sell are super-hybrids, not the cars that those tariffs are about, and the cars we sell here stay here.” He added: “Tariffs can come and go, but we won’t change our ongoing investment in the UK.”

Photo: Autocar

Meanwhile, supply chain analysts emphasize the urgency for a definitive government policy. Manufacturers need clarity on which direction the government intends to take so they can make long-term investment decisions.

As preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) demonstrates strong annual growth, manufacturers await clear direction from Whitehall to secure long-term capital allocation and safeguard cross-border supply chains.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.