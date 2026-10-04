Ministry of commerce outlines China stance following G20 trade meetings

The Ministry of Commerce in Beijing outlined China’s stance on October 4, 2026, following the conclusion of the Group of Twenty (G20) trade ministerial meetings held in Wisconsin.

Trade Discussions in Milwaukee Shape G20 Divisions

The G20 trade ministerial meetings took place from September 30 to October 1, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Members gathered to address a slate of contentious topics advanced by the United States as the G20 chair. These agenda items included opposing the weaponization of food, tackling industrial overcapacity, eliminating forced labor, and adjusting the foundational most-favored-nation (MFN) trade principle.

While the delegations reached a joint statement concerning food security and supply chains, the remaining topics failed to generate consensus or yield official outcome documents, news.cn reported. The Ministry of Commerce noted that the food security agreement reflected a collaborative approach. Representatives from emerging markets and developing economies, including China, emphasized that both food importers and exporters carry a shared responsibility for keeping supply chains stable. At the same time, nations retain the sovereign right to enact domestic public policy measures to safeguard local food security.

Divergence on Overcapacity and Forced Labor

Discussions regarding industrial overcapacity and forced labor proved far more divisive. According to the Ministry of Commerce, these topics carried significant friction from their inception, particularly because many G20 members currently face 301 tariffs related to forced labor allegations and remain subjects of industrial overcapacity 301 investigations.

Given this regulatory backdrop, numerous delegations raised objections to the chair’s efforts to establish new cooperation mechanisms and joint statements on these specific points. Lacking a majority consensus, the conference dropped these items from its final outcome documents. The Ministry of Commerce acknowledged that the United States subsequently released a separate chair statement indicating it had issued a joint declaration on forced labor alongside two other G20 participants outside the formal G20 framework.

Defending the Most-Favored-Nation Principle

On the separate matter of adjusting the most-favored-nation treatment principle, the vast majority of participants voiced strong opposition to any structural alterations. Delegations underscored that the MFN principle functions as the bedrock of the multilateral trading system, providing essential stability and predictability for international commerce. Representatives warned that undermining this principle would damage the foundations of global trade, leading the chair to omit any outcome recommendations on the topic.

During the sessions, the Chinese delegation maintained an open, collaborative stance while pushing back against what it characterized as measures harmful to developing nations. Looking ahead, Beijing indicated its willingness to work alongside the U.S. chair and fellow members at the upcoming G20 Miami Summit to forge pragmatic economic and trade outcomes through consensus.