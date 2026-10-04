Sciensano warns BMI does not capture true health status

Sciensano has released new figures regarding Body Mass Index (BMI), warning that a single numerical score fails to capture an individual’s true health status.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

BMI Limits: A Body Mass Index exceeding 25 does not automatically mean a person is unhealthy or destined for serious illness, as the basic calculation ignores fat distribution and muscle mass.

A Body Mass Index exceeding 25 does not automatically mean a person is unhealthy or destined for serious illness, as the basic calculation ignores fat distribution and muscle mass. Broader Metrics: Evaluating personal health requires looking at a combination of factors, including waist circumference, blood pressure, physical activity levels, and blood values.

Evaluating personal health requires looking at a combination of factors, including waist circumference, blood pressure, physical activity levels, and blood values. Professional Guidance: Online calculators cannot replace individual clinical assessments; patients with concerns should consult a general practitioner for personalized risk analysis.

Why Sciensano Urges Caution Over Standard BMI Calculations

The data demonstrates that relying solely on a BMI threshold above 25 is an oversimplification. Because the standard mathematical formula measures weight relative to height without distinguishing between muscle mass and fat mass or accounting for where body fat is located, it is unwise to draw conclusions about personal health from one BMI figure.

Factors such as age, physical activity, blood pressure, dietary patterns, smoking, alcohol consumption, and hereditary factors exert influences on health. Consequently, drawing definitive conclusions about personal wellness from a standalone BMI figure remains unwise.

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Assessing Individual Health Beyond the Scale

Rather than focusing exclusively on body weight, it is recommended to assess waist circumference, blood pressure, amount of physical activity, and blood values, which can provide relevant information.

General practitioners can much better than an online BMI calculation assess which factors are important in an individual's personal situation.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Evaluation Metric What It Measures Clinical Utility Body Mass Index (BMI) Weight-to-height ratio Broad screening; limited individual accuracy Waist Circumference Central abdominal fat distribution Indicates health risks Blood Pressure Arterial pressure Assesses health risks Blood Values Biological markers Quantifies systemic health

Targeting Modifiable Risk Factors for Public Health Gains

At the institutional level, the researchers at Sciensano utilize the new figures to determine how much disease and premature mortality is linked to modifiable risk factors. By mapping these variables, epidemiological studies help identify areas where prevention can yield health gains. The ultimate objective is identifying specific sectors where public health initiatives can yield health gains, reinforcing the reality that one number never tells the full story about your health.

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