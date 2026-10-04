Mandy reveals nine-year unrequited romance on Goddess Matching Plan 2

In a candid revelation on the entertainment program 女神配對計劃2, 阮嘉敏 (Mandy) disclosed a nine-year one-sided romance from her youth, leaving the studio panel stunned by her endurance and loyalty.

The Bottom Line

The Confession: Mandy admitted on the show that she secretly cared for a single individual for nine years without ever entering a relationship with them.

Mandy admitted on the show that she secretly cared for a single individual for nine years without ever entering a relationship with them. The Backstory: The crush began in the third grade of primary school and persisted through their secondary school years, during which the object of her affection continually pursued other romantic interests.

The crush began in the third grade of primary school and persisted through their secondary school years, during which the object of her affection continually pursued other romantic interests. The Suitor’s Response: 吳旭東 (Ng Yuk-tung), noted for his own steadfast loyalty, has actively pursued Mandy, creating anticipation among viewers regarding their potential pairing.

Uncovering a Nine-Year Secret in Studio Games

During a game segment on the show, Mandy shared the deeply personal details of her school-years heartbreak. “I once liked a person for nine years, but we never got together,” she stated on set. Her admission instantly surprised the entire panel of fellow guests and hosts.

Panelist Sam voiced the room’s immediate reaction. Mandy elaborated on the timeline of her quiet devotion, explaining that the infatuation started when she was just a third-grader. When they later attended the same secondary school, the dynamic remained completely unrequited.

Waiting Out the Crowd

Mandy described watching the object of her affection cycle through numerous relationships while she remained on the sidelines. “He kept getting with a lot of girls, but my turn never came no matter how long I waited,” she recalled. Eventually, disappointment settled in, though she retained a bittersweet nostalgia simply from seeing him.

Despite the frustration of waiting out multiple partners, Mandy maintained an outlook of graceful acceptance toward the past. Her open and emotionally mature recounting of the multi-year experience won high praise from the viewing audience, who commended her rare blend of patience and emotional depth.

Cast Member Show Dynamic Stated Personality Trait 阮嘉敏 (Mandy) Program participant Loyal, patient through a 9-year one-sided crush 吳旭東 (Ng Yuk-tung) Active suitor Steadfast and dedicated romantic intent

Future Prospects on the Dating Program

Mandy’s display of emotional stamina did not go unnoticed inside the studio. 吳旭東, who has demonstrated his own steadfast loyalty, has actively pursued her.

With both individuals demonstrating a high degree of emotional consistency, audience interest has surged around how their connection will evolve. Viewers are watching to see whether shared traits of loyalty will translate into an on-screen partnership.