How to Watch Portugal vs Norway Online for Free

Portugal hosts Norway in Porto for a UEFA Nations League match on Sunday, as the team looks to continue its campaign following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from their training camp.

Estádio do Dragão Stages Group A4 Showdown

Portugal enters Sunday evening fixture at the Estádio do Dragão with nine points from three matches, holding a lead at the top of Group 4 in the UEFA Nations League. Jorge Jesus’ side opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wales before defeating Norway 2-1 in Oslo and most recently thundering past Denmark 4-2 in Copenhagen. A victory in Porto could secure the hosts a place in the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

Cristiano Ronaldo Departure Alters Portugal Attack

The build-up to this international window has been dominated by major changes within the Portuguese setup, headlined by the unexpected exit of Cristiano Ronaldo following a falling-out with manager Jorge Jesus prior to the Denmark fixture. Ronaldo left the squad late on Wednesday, shortly after a news conference in which coach Jesus confirmed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be left out of his starting lineup for a second consecutive Nations League game.

On the pitch, however, Portugal’s forward line has operated with a fluid, dynamic swagger. Gonçalo Ramos has stepped in to score in back-to-back matches, while João Félix has scored in all three Nations League fixtures this term. Bruno Fernandes has recovered from a minor injury concern and is fully available to dictate play in midfield, while Francisco Conceição remains a fitness doubt as he manages a lingering thigh issue.

Norway Seeks Redemption After Back-to-Back Defeats

Norway arrives in Porto sitting second-bottom in the group standings with three points, desperate to reverse a slide that followed an opening 3-2 victory over Denmark. Ståle Solbakken’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Portugal in Oslo before dropping another 2-1 decision away to Wales in Cardiff.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Despite the recent results, Norway’s attack continues to revolve around Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb. Solbakken voiced clear frustrations following the Cardiff loss, while managing a roster that features five players between 1.88 and 1.90 meters tall.

David Møller Wolfe is available again after serving a one-game suspension.

Historical Head-to-Head Record and Tactical Outlook

History heavily favors the hosts heading into Sunday’s encounter. Across 12 all-time meetings, Portugal has claimed nine victories, while Norway has managed just one win alongside two draws dating back to their first clash in 1966. Furthermore, Portugal was last beaten on home soil by Croatia in June 2024.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

Tactically, Norway has vowed not to sit back defensively.

Portugal presses very well, with high intensity, and we have to think differently. In the first game, we managed to play through the central corridor, but now I think they will have a different plan. We have to be able to adapt to the circumstances. Norway Team Camp

Jorge Jesus remains similarly resolute about his side’s tactical identity, noting that his team will play to win without altering their core philosophy.