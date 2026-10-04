Sonay Kartal defeats Wang at China Open as Harriet Dart exits

Sonay Kartal continued her impressive return to competitive tennis by securing a clinical victory over Wang at the China Open in Beijing.

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Kartal’s Clinical Run in Beijing

British tennis player Sonay Kartal produced a commanding performance on tour duty at the China Open, defeating Wang with just 11 unforced errors compared to her opponent’s 24. Kartal struck 12 winners and successfully converted five of her 14 break points to cruise through the match. Her resurgence follows a difficult period that saw her slip to 129th in the world rankings after missing most of the season.

The campaign had been heavily disrupted for Kartal, who missed the past three Grand Slam tournaments. She previously retired injured from a last-16 clash against Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells back in March, remaining sidelined until last month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Reflecting on her return, Kartal told reporters in her on-court interview, I am super happy to play here and I think that shows in my tennis.

Photo: bbc.com

Kartal added, I’ve had a long time out but I am happy to make a return to this event – I am looking to equal or hopefully do better this year. That ambition points directly back to her quarter-final appearance at the Beijing tournament in 2025.

Draw Shaken Up by Major Upsets

To equal last year’s deep run, Kartal would have been preparing herself to face Elena Rybakina next. However, the US Open champion suffered a 6-3 4-6 3-6 defeat against unseeded Charaeva. Charaeva pulled off the upset despite having never previously faced a top-20 player on the WTA Tour, completely altering the competitive landscape of the bracket.

Meanwhile, British team-mate Harriet Dart also featured prominently in the Beijing action. The 30-year-old British qualifier mounted an encouraging challenge against 10th seed Iva Jovic. Dart initially charged into an early lead by claiming three breaks of serve in the opening set before the 18-year-old American fought back. Jovic ultimately closed out the encounter with a 2-6 6-3 6-3 victory over the qualifier.

Player Tournament Stage Key Match Statistic / Result Sonay Kartal China Open – Beijing 12 winners, 11 unforced errors vs. Wang Elena Rybakina China Open – Beijing Lost 6-3 4-6 3-6 to unseeded Charaeva Harriet Dart China Open – Beijing Fought through qualifiers, lost 2-6 6-3 6-3 to Iva Jovic

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