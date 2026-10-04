Ørjan Nyland Benched by Norway Coach Ståle Solbakken

Following a string of four errors and a public demotion following a 1–2 defeat against Wales, 36-year-old Ørjan Nyland faces mounting scrutiny ahead of Norway’s upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture in Portugal, with reports that his wife, Tine Rotevatn Nyland, has launched a scathing critique of the Norwegian press on social media.

Snapchat Outburst Targets Norwegian Press

The controversy unfolded across a series of public posts on Snapchat by Tine Rotevatn Nyland, who described the preceding week as pure hell driven entirely by the domestic media. VG first reported on the social media attack by the player’s wife, who has been married to the 79-time national team player since June 2019. Although the posts were swiftly deleted, the resulting friction within the Scandinavian camp remains intense.

During the most difficult stretch of her husband’s career, Rotevatn Nyland publicly defended him against what she characterized as a targeted campaign. “Why is it so damn hard to just let him succeed? Why do people work so damn hard to tear down everything he stands for and everything he has worked so hard for?” she wrote.

Escalating Criticism Over Lack of Playing Time

The goalkeeper’s struggles on the international stage followed a turbulent World Cup campaign where he faced heavier criticism than his teammates. Even before his recent run of errors, media outlets questioned his status as Norway’s number one choice given his lack of regular minutes at club level with RB Leipzig.

Several domestic publications actively pressured national team coach Stale Solbakken (59) to hand an opportunity to challenger Egil Selvik (29). The challenger currently holds a regular starting role at French club Brest.

A Public Demotion Discovered in Real Time

Solbakken initially retained faith in his goalkeeper, though the player appeared increasingly unsettled by the external noise. Following a high-profile mistake in the World Cup quarterfinal exit against England, Nyland committed errors in matches against Denmark, Portugal, and Wales.

The mounting pressure culminated after the defeat in Wales. When Solbakken subsequently announced during a live Norwegian television broadcast that Selvik would start the upcoming fixture in Porto, Nyland learned of his benching through the media broadcast.

Solbakken later offered an apology for the clumsy handling of the demotion. According to the national team coach, the goalkeeper accepted his reassignment calmly, acknowledging that Selvik is a capable competitor brought into the squad to challenge for the position.