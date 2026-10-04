NASA to Launch Prima Space Telescope in Early 2030s

NASA is moving forward with the Probe Far-infrared Mission for Astrophysics, known as Prima, a space telescope capped at a $1.2 billion budget with a planned launch in the early 2030s to capture far-infrared light that remains invisible to both ground-based radio dishes and the James Webb Space Telescope.

How Prima Chases the Missing Far-Infrared Band

mashable.com reported that Prima will target longer far-infrared waves ranging from one-third the thickness of a human hair to two stacked sheets of paper. This specific wavelength band lets astronomers peer straight through cosmic dust that normally blocks ordinary light, exposing newborn stars, growing black holes, and planet-building material.

The mission’s roots trace back to a 1999 conversation at a Peet’s coffee shop near Caltech, where physicist Jonas Zmuidzinas and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer Rick LeDuc worked out how super-cold materials could detect far-infrared light. Prima will feature a 5.9-foot mirror and sensors that chill down to hundreds of degrees below freezing.

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“In this less-explored wavelength band, the far infrared, we have a chance to leap forward in sensitivity by about a factor of a 1,000,” Zmuidzinas said.

The Probe Explorers Budget Category and Science Objectives

Prima belongs to a new NASA mission category called Probe Explorers, which fills the gap between small science missions and giant flagship observatories like Webb and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. A top U.S. scientist panel recommended the category in 2020 to generate high-impact science at a lower price.

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NASA capped Prima’s budget at $1.2 billion, excluding the actual rocket launch. That figure represents a fraction of the roughly $10 billion spent on Webb.

Alexandra Pope, an astronomy professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, leads the mission’s science team. She noted that while Webb pushed humanity’s understanding of the universe following its launch nearly five years ago, it left unanswered questions because it cannot view the far-infrared spectrum.

The science team structured the mission around three core questions:

How planets acquire water and air by studying roughly 200 disks of gas and dust around young stars.

How galaxies and their supermassive black holes grew together by looking back to the universe’s busiest era, between 9 billion and 3 billion years ago.

Where the universe’s ingredients came from by tracing the carbon, oxygen, and dust forged by ancient stars.

Recent NASA Observatory Deployments and Deep Space Destinations

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center, carrying a cutting-edge coronagraph built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The $4.3-billion observatory aims to expand humanity’s inventory of planets outside our solar system from about 6,300 to more than 100,000.

NASA Just Approved a $1.2 Billion Telescope Built for the Light James Webb Telescope Can't See

Roman’s coronagraph operates by maneuvering a flexible mirror with near-atomic-scale precision to focus bright starlight into a pinprick, then blocking it with a mask to observe planets 100 million times dimmer than their host star. Those observations will inform an aspirational future mission called the Habitable Worlds Observatory.

Roman traveled to the exact same cosmic parking lot a million miles from Earth where the James Webb Space Telescope resides. At this stable gravitational point past the moon, spacecraft conserve fuel while maintaining their sensitive instrument arrays.