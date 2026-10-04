Exmouth Cue Station Surpasses 250 Members in First Month

Cue Station in Exmouth has reached nearly 250 members just four weeks after opening its doors, surpassing founder David Freer’s initial target of 200 by the end of September. Housed in a former fire station, the venue features dedicated snooker, pool, and darts facilities designed to support competitive league play across the region.

Transforming a Former Fire Station Into a Cue Sports Hub

When David Freer began the project twelve months prior, he had no prior experience running a snooker club. Driven by personal passion, he travelled across the United Kingdom to visit established snooker, pool, and darts venues, consulting operators on best practices and design choices. The result of that research is a dedicated space that avoids the traditional pub-corner setup in favor of an environment built specifically for cue sports and darts.

The facility’s immediate impact on local competition has been substantial. Three first-division pool teams, one first-division darts team, and two snooker teams now play out of the club. According to venue figures, the presence of these new sides has pushed the total number of snooker teams participating in the local league to its highest point in a decade.

Metric Initial Target (Sept) Current Actual (4 Weeks) Club Membership 200 members Nearly 250 members Snooker Teams Unspecified baseline 2 teams (Highest in 10 years) First Division Pool Teams Unspecified baseline 3 teams First Division Darts Teams Unspecified baseline 1 team

Prioritizing Tournament-Grade Equipment and Strict Maintenance

During the developmental phase, advisers suggested installing cheaper pub tables to reduce overhead costs. Freer rejected that advice, opting instead to install Rasson pool tables—equipment typically reserved for high-level competitive play—to ensure local players had access to top-tier surfaces. That commitment to quality has drawn attention from operators of other established clubs, who have visited Cue Station to inspect the lighting, lockers, tables, balls, and cue maintenance protocols.

Operational standards at the club maintain strict protocols for table upkeep. Staff members brush down every table immediately after a session, use a block to smooth the cloth, and secure the playing surface with a protective cover. Snooker tables are set up in advance of bookings so players can begin their matches immediately upon arrival. Members and visitors also adhere to a policy prohibiting food and drink over the playing surfaces.

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