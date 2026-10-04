Luis Enrique Berrizbeitia, the former executive vice president of CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the creator of the Caracas Marathon, passed away on October 2, 2026, at the age of 76. His death was confirmed by institutional announcements from CAF and sports organizations, marking the loss of a major figure in regional development, sports infrastructure, and cultural promotion.

Caracas Marathon's Legacy in Urban Athletics

Legacy and Continuity: The Caracas Marathon, which attracts upwards of 10,000 runners, remains a significant urban athletic event in Venezuela, demonstrating the feasibility of large-scale athletic events in complex municipal environments.

The Caracas Marathon, which attracts upwards of 10,000 runners, remains a significant urban athletic event in Venezuela, demonstrating the feasibility of large-scale athletic events in complex municipal environments. Institutional Footprint: Berrizbeitia’s two-decade tenure at CAF reshaped regional infrastructure funding, technical cooperation committees, and internal employee wellness initiatives, including the establishment of corporate fitness spaces.

Berrizbeitia’s two-decade tenure at CAF reshaped regional infrastructure funding, technical cooperation committees, and internal employee wellness initiatives, including the establishment of corporate fitness spaces. Cultural Valuation: Beyond athletics, his endowment of the Galería CAF solidified the bank’s commitment to regional arts, directly influencing the curation and preservation of over fifty Latin American and Caribbean art exhibitions.

Shaping the Financial and Institutional Blueprint of CAF

Before his extensive tenure at CAF, where he served as executive vice president from 1996 to 2018, he held prominent international posts. He also served as Venezuela's governor to OPEC and as the director of electric power for the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

During his 22 years at CAF, Berrizbeitia steered strategic planning, managed the annual budget, and chaired critical committees overseeing credit, technical cooperation, and infrastructure. His administrative acumen balanced complex multilateral financing with localized operational execution.

Photo: meridiano.net

Key Role / Initiative Tenure / Date Impact Area CAF Executive Vice President 1996–2018 Strategic planning, credit committees, and regional infrastructure. Caracas Marathon Creator Established 2009 Promoted regional sports integration, directing the first six editions. Galería CAF Founder Multilateral Tenure Curated over 50 Latin American and Caribbean art exhibitions. IMF Board Representative Pre-1996 Represented Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, and Central American states.

Origin of the Caracas Marathon Concept

In 2009, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the development bank, Berrizbeitia proposed an ambitious athletic initiative: a 42-kilometer marathon in Caracas. According to Notifalcon, the concept originated after he observed a shorter 10-kilometer race organized by CAF in Bolivia. Transforming that observation into a full-scale marathon required navigating intricate municipal jurisdictions and a complex political backdrop in Venezuela.

Berrizbeitia not only spearheaded the administrative planning but also immersed himself in the event culture. Under his guidance, the event evolved into a massive athletic gathering, eventually surging past 10,000 participants in its milestone tenth edition.

Luis Enrique Berrizbeitia – Business Issues Regarding "China in Latin America"

A Dual Legacy in Sports and Culture

The institutional mourning following his passing reflects the dual pillars of his public life: athletics and the arts. Beyond laying out the asphalt for the capital’s premier race, Berrizbeitia championed the establishment of the Galería CAF. That cultural space hosted more than fifty exhibitions, systematically fostering a distinguished collection of Latin American and Caribbean visual art.

CAF formally expressed its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, emphasizing that his vision for regional unity extended from financial boardrooms to running routes and art galleries. The organization noted in public statements that his distinct imprint remains visible across the institution’s multifaceted development programs.

Photo: notifalcon.com

Future Commemorations and Event Schedule

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