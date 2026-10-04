Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display: Secure Concert Viewing

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users at the Pestapora 2026 music festival at JIEXPO Kemayoran in Jakarta can read song lyrics on their screens without letting nearby concertgoers peer at their private displays, tekno.kompas.com reported.

How Privacy Display Works at Pestapora 2026

Concertgoers often open lyric apps in dark crowds to sing along with performers. Yet smartphone screens easily betray insecure owners who do not know every verse by heart. At Pestapora 2026, tekno.kompas.com reported that the Privacy Display feature built into the Galaxy S26 Ultra keeps text sharp from straight ahead while dimming angles for anyone looking from the side. Users avoid the hardware need for anti-spy tempered glass.

Activating the tool requires an easy swipe down from the top edge to open the Quick Panel and a tap on the Privacy Display icon. Samsung provides multiple options inside the Settings menu. Users apply the filter across every running app or restrict protection to messaging, email, and mobile banking software. Maximum Privacy Protection covers the entire canvas, while Partial Screen Privacy masks specific notification areas.

Photo: Uzone.id

Hardware Specifications and Pricing for the Galaxy S26 Series

The flagship hardware carries a 200-megapixel main camera alongside a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for Galaxy, according to okinews.disway.id. Samsung prices the Galaxy S26 Ultra between Rp24,499,000 and Rp31,999,000 in Indonesia. The base 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model costs Rp24,499,000. Stepping up to 12 GB and 512 GB requires Rp27,499,000. The top 16 GB and 1 TB variant reaches Rp31,999,000.

Meanwhile, kumparan.com reported that the lower-cost Galaxy S26 FE starts at Rp11,999,000 in 2026. That model runs on an Exynos 2500 3-nanometer chipset with Xclipse 950 graphics. It packs a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display running at 120Hz alongside a 4,900 mAh battery. Its triple camera setup features a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Video Stabilization and Processing Comparisons

Uzone.id reported that the Galaxy S26 FE includes Super Steady Video with Horizontal Lock to keep footage level during fast motion. Creators can film rollerblade runs or dance performances without tilting horizons ruining the frame. For photography cleanup, the device integrates Galaxy AI tools like Photo Assist to edit pictures without jumping between separate applications.

In raw processing tests conducted by YouTube channel PhoneBuff and covered by vietnam.vn, Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max completed a two-round app launching test in 4 minutes and 0.12 seconds. The Galaxy S26 Ultra finished the identical multitasking workload in 4 minutes and 12.25 seconds. Vietnam.vn noted that the A20 Pro chip in the iPhone 18 Pro Max relies on a 2-nanometer architecture, whereas Qualcomm supplies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 built on a 3-nanometer process for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.