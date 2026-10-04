Disney Brings ‘Ice Age’ and ‘Percy Jackson’ to Netflix

Disney Entertainment and Netflix have entered into an expansive new content licensing agreement, bringing a mix of titles and TV shows to the streaming platform beginning October 4. The deal gives Netflix temporary global access to established properties like the first two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and all five Ice Age films ahead of upcoming franchise milestones.

While Disney and Netflix remain fierce competitors in the direct-to-consumer streaming wars, the Mouse House has leaned into utilizing Netflix’s massive customer base of over 325 million subscribers to monetize library assets and drum up promotional momentum. None of the newly licensed titles will leave Disney+ or Hulu, preserving platform exclusivity while generating substantial incremental revenue.

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Global Streaming Windows for Percy Jackson and Ice Age

This timing is engineered to build maximum audience anticipation ahead of Season 3 arriving on Disney+ on November 20.

A parallel strategy governs the animated side of the agreement. All five 20th Century Studios Ice Age features—starting with the 2002 original up through 2016’s Collision Course—will stream worldwide on Netflix for three months beginning October 4. That window directly precedes the theatrical premiere of the franchise’s sixth installment, Ice Age: Boiling Point, scheduled for release on February 5, 2027.

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Expanded Television Lineups and Network Arrivals

Beyond short-term promotional windows for major franchises, the pact extends deep into network television catalogs. According to Variety’s reporting, three current series from 20th Television are slated for extended multiyear runs on Netflix. The crime drama Will Trent (Seasons 1 through 4) drops globally on November 3, ahead of its Season 5 premiere on ABC in early 2027. Sitcom Shifting Gears (Seasons 1 and 2) hits Netflix in the U.S. on December 1 and internationally in January, leading into its own Season 3 arrival on ABC in early 2027.

International subscribers outside the U.S. also gain access to Tracker Seasons 1 through 3 starting February 26, 2027, neatly timed around the launch of its fourth season on CBS.

Photo: variety.com

Pixar and Animation Additions Scheduled for 2027

The cross-platform collaboration broadens further in early 2027, bringing non-franchised, Disney-branded cinematic heavyweights to Netflix on a global scale. Oscar-winning Pixar feature Soul, alongside Elio and Raya and the Last Dragon, will transition to Netflix with availability varying by region.

Investing.com confirmed that despite this sweeping distribution pivot, Disney’s core branded content will remain tightly bound to its proprietary services. The arrangement highlights an ongoing industry shift where legacy media conglomerates balance direct-to-consumer subscriber retention against the lucrative reality of licensing library capital to dominant market competitors.

OFICJALNY ZWIASTUN | Percy Jackson i bogowie olimpijscy – Sezon 3 | Disney+