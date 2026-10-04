University of Denver Professor Warns of Hygiene Risks from Hotel Room Carpet Debris

According to infobae.com reporting on findings from the University of Denver, walking barefoot across a hotel room carpet may pose hygiene risks due to less frequent vacuuming.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Fewer Deep Cleans: Many hotels now service rooms every two to three days rather than daily, allowing debris and microbes to accumulate on carpeting.

Many hotels now service rooms every two to three days rather than daily, allowing debris and microbes to accumulate on carpeting. Subcontracted Staff Gaps: Temporary staffing agencies used during peak demand may miss specialized sanitization tasks, such as cleaning baseboards or televisions.

Pandemic Shifts and Reduced Housekeeping Schedules

The operational shift toward less frequent room maintenance began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many guests requested that housekeeping staff avoid entering their quarters during multi-night stays. Cheri Young, an associate professor at the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management at the University of Denver, noted that when a room is serviced only once every three days, routine carpet vacuuming stops happening on a daily basis.

Young’s insights stem from nearly two decades of operational observations combined with student fieldwork assignments. Each academic year, her hospitality management students evaluate security, key control, and hygiene conditions in self-selected hotels. Their assessments systematically review high-touch surfaces, including the tops of televisions, upholstered furniture interiors, and the hidden spaces underneath beds. According to these student evaluations, hotel rooms have grown progressively dirtier over the past ten years.

Contrasting Sanitation Levels Across Hotel Zones

While general living areas face neglected cleaning intervals, hotel bathrooms remain subject to rigorous disinfection protocols. Young distinguished between the varying standards across a single suite, confirming that bathrooms continue to meet historical sanitary expectations due to strict chemical sanitation routines. In contrast, soft furnishings, television remote controls, telephone cords, and bedcovers consistently show high concentrations of environmental microbes.

Hotel Zone Cleaning Frequency Primary Contamination Risk Bathrooms Daily / High Priority Pathogen transmission via high-touch fixtures Carpets & Floors Every 2-3 Days Accumulated dust, allergens, and dermal contact risks Remote Controls & Phones Variable / Intermittent Bacterial transfer via frequent hand contact

The reliance on third-party staffing agencies further complicates consistent maintenance. When occupancy spikes, hotels supplement their core housekeeping teams with external workers. Young explained that these temporary personnel lack institutional knowledge regarding specific, periodic maintenance checklists, such as dusting baseboards or sanitizing electronics, which permanent housekeeping staff track mentally.

Preventative Hygiene Measures for Travelers

To mitigate exposure to microbial accumulation in hospitality settings, health experts recommend specific preventative steps. Travelers should pack dedicated indoor footwear, such as slip-on slippers, to maintain a physical barrier between bare skin and guest room carpets. Additionally, bringing portable disinfecting wipes to sanitize high-touch surfaces upon arrival mirrors safety precautions commonly practiced during commercial air travel.

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