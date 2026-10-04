Guangzhou Forecast Reaffirms 33°C Threshold

Peak temperatures in Guangzhou on October 4, 2026, are forecast to reach the low 30s Celsius under subtropical autumn conditions, according to meteorological data and Polymarket data. Afternoon highs are clustering near 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, shaped by high humidity, scattered thunderstorms, and light northerly winds.

Meteorological Drivers Behind the Guangzhou Forecast

Atmospheric conditions over southern China for early October show a familiar seasonal baseline. Historical averages for this period typically hover around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius. Recent model runs indicate that light northerly winds and high humidity are currently capping upward temperature spikes.

At the same time, scattered thunderstorms and increasing evening rain chances limit the window for daytime heating. Forecasters note the complete absence of strong frontal systems or clear-sky intensification that would otherwise push regional thermometers higher.

Trader Consensus and Threshold Probabilities

Prediction markets tracking the daily maximum have gravitated firmly toward specific numerical thresholds as afternoon data comes in. Trader consensus heavily favors 33 degrees Celsius as the likely resolution threshold for the market.

Current guidance displays only modest upside potential driven by localized heating before incoming precipitation cuts off further warming. Meanwhile, a reading of 34 degrees Celsius or higher remains a lower-probability outlier, requiring sustained clear skies that current meteorological models simply do not support.

Metric / Parameter Observed & Forecast Data Target Date October 4, 2026 Historical Baseline 30°C – 31°C Current Model Cluster 31°C – 33°C Primary Market Consensus 33°C Limiting Factors High humidity, light northerly winds, scattered thunderstorms

Updated forecasts scheduled for later today will refine the exact maximum temperature reading as daytime observational data finalizes.