Guangzhou Weather Forecast: September 30 Low Temperature Outlook

As September 30 approaches in 2026, meteorological forecast models indicate a daily minimum temperature near 27 to 28 degrees Celsius in Guangzhou, China. This persistent subtropical warmth aligns closely with tight trader-implied odds on Polymarket, driven by elevated dew points, light southerly winds, and urban heat retention.

Meteorological Drivers Behind the Guangzhou Thermal Baseline

Weather forecasting models from multiple agencies show remarkably consistent thermal projections for Guangzhou as the month of September closes. Daytime heat gives way to a very warm night, with minimum temperatures refusing to drop below the 27°C to 28°C threshold. Here is why that matters: typical historical averages for a September 30 low in the region sit significantly lower, down around 22.8°C.

Persistent subtropical high pressure is the primary culprit behind this departure from historical norms. Elevated dew points hovering near 25°C lock ambient moisture into the lower troposphere, preventing effective nocturnal radiative cooling under partly cloudy skies. Furthermore, light southerly flow fails to flush out the stagnant, warm airmass currently blanketed over the Pearl River Delta.