Leonard Hill Marriott Misappropriated Funds From Client

Leonard Hil Marriott, a disgraced Vernon lawyer already banned for 10 years following professional misconduct involving elderly clients, misappropriated $117,000 from an 84-year-old female client suffering from progressive dementia, according to a September 24 Law Society of British Columbia tribunal decision.

The Bottom Line

The Violation: The Law Society tribunal formally defined Marriott’s actions as misappropriation, noting it is “tantamount to theft.”

The Law Society tribunal formally defined Marriott’s actions as misappropriation, noting it is “tantamount to theft.” The Asset Seizure: In addition to the missing funds, Marriott arranged paperwork granting himself a 50% stake in the client’s condo—valued near $400,000 at the time—and named himself executor for 75% of her estate.

In addition to the missing funds, Marriott arranged paperwork granting himself a 50% stake in the client’s condo—valued near $400,000 at the time—and named himself executor for 75% of her estate. The Regulatory Limit: According to B.C. forensic accountant Marilyn Mellis, regulatory bodies lack the statutory authority to demand financial restitution or trigger criminal charges, leaving victims dependent on separate civil or criminal court proceedings.

Tribunal Details $117,000 Misappropriation and Estate Maneuvers

CBC News reported that the Law Society of British Columbia tribunal ruling outlines how Marriott utilized funds belonging to a vulnerable client who was 84 when he began representing her in 2017. By 2018, Marriott had secured a power of attorney agreement granting him control over her financial affairs.

The tribunal determined that Marriott used the woman’s money to purchase an apartment for himself and to pay out a separate client’s estate. In its decision, the tribunal stated that the purported loan was contrary to Marriott’s duty of loyalty and his obligation to avoid using his professional position for personal advantage. Marriott admitted to the majority of the factual record but argued unsuccessfully that the tribunal should categorize the $117,000 as an improper withdrawal rather than formal misappropriation.

Beyond the missing funds, Marriott drafted documentation securing a 50% ownership stake in the client’s condominium. A maintenance enforcement order for unpaid child support from his former spouse was subsequently registered against the property before being removed. Marriott also drafted a will naming himself executor and the primary beneficiary of 75% of her estate. By March of last year, Marriott transferred the property title back to the client following intervention by the Law Society.

Action / Instrument Details Recorded by Tribunal Regulatory Status Power of Attorney Executed in 2018 to manage client’s financial affairs Misappropriated Funds $117,000 used for personal apartment and estate payout Defined as “tantamount to theft” Condominium Stake 50% ownership transfer on a property valued near $400,000 Title transferred back to client in March last year Client Will Named Marriott as executor and 75% estate beneficiary Contested via ongoing B.C. Supreme Court civil proceedings

Forensic Accountant Highlights Regulatory Enforcement Gaps

B.C. forensic accountant and certified fraud examiner Marilyn Mellis explained that decisions rendered by professional regulatory bodies like the Law Society do not automatically initiate criminal investigations because establishing criminal liability sits outside their institutional mandate. Mellis observed that police and Crown prosecutors rarely pursue white-collar offenses in similar circumstances, leaving affected families and individuals without immediate recourse.

Mellis noted that regulatory tribunals possess no legal mechanism to compel repayment for victims, stating that recovering funds depends entirely on separate civil or criminal court actions. Three years ago, the client’s family filed a civil suit in the B.C. Supreme Court alleging a conspiracy to divert funds and seize property control. Marriott denied these allegations in a court response, asserting that he consistently followed instructions while the client maintained capacity and always acted in her best interest.

Court Proceedings and Practice Seizure Remain Active

Family members have submitted a separate petition requesting court-appointed legal guardianship for the client, with the legal proceedings remaining before the courts. Following his 10-year professional ban issued last year, Marriott’s North Valley Law practice was seized by the Law Society after investigators discovered he continued exercising control over solicitor trust accounts. CBC News attempted to contact Marriott for comment regarding the tribunal decision and ongoing legal filings, but received no response.