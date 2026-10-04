LA Mansion Tax Blocks 9,100 Homes, Says RAND Corp Report

Los Angeles’s transfer tax on high-value property sales, commonly known as the mansion tax, has blocked the construction of 9,100 homes and wiped out 16,650 full-time construction jobs since taking effect in April 2023, according to a report by the RAND Corporation. Formally designated as Measure ULA or United to House LA, the levy has collected $1.2 billion through early 2026, falling well short of initial projections.

Assessing the Financial Impact of Measure ULA

Revenue Shortfall: The tax generated $1.2 billion against early expectations of $2.7 billion for its first three years, collecting less than half its projected intake.

The tax generated $1.2 billion against early expectations of $2.7 billion for its first three years, collecting less than half its projected intake. Development Stall: High-value residential sales dropped by an estimated 31%, while apartment and commercial sales fell by more than 46% through early 2026.

High-value residential sales dropped by an estimated 31%, while apartment and commercial sales fell by more than 46% through early 2026. Capital Deployment: The City Council has spent $114 million of the collected funds as of May, later voting to allocate a combined total toward affordable housing initiatives.

How the Transfer Tax Thresholds Shape the Market

Voters approved Measure ULA in November 2022 to fund low-income and homeless housing through levies on expensive real estate transactions. Under the policy, properties selling for more than $5.4 million incur a 4% tax at closing, while transactions exceeding $10.9 million face a 5.5% rate. The rule extends past luxury residential estates to encompass apartment buildings, commercial offices, warehouses, and vacant land.

Builders facing high labor and material expenses encounter tighter margins when selling completed projects, leading some to halt new developments. Joel Berner, a senior economist at Realtor.com, noted that transfer taxes add friction to housing markets and reduce transaction volume.

Metric Initial Projection / Status Observed Outcome Three-Year Revenue Target $2.7 Billion ($900 Million annually) $1.2 Billion collected by early 2026 Housing Units Blocked N/A 9,100 units (including ~1,000 affordable units) Construction Jobs Impact N/A 16,650 full-time positions eliminated High-Value Sales Decline N/A Down 31% (Residential) / Down 46% (Commercial/Apartment)

Shifts in City Funding and Legislative Stances

The RAND Corporation analysis indicated that the initiative cost government agencies $452 million in lost revenue. Of the funds raised, $55.5 million went toward supporting 3,713 existing affordable-housing units rather than constructing new ones. In response to the slowdown, the Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to allocate $466.6 million toward affordable housing, with $324 million sourced from ULA revenues. Councilwoman Nithya Raman, an original proponent of the measure, stated in subsequent commentary that she favored reforming the tax.

Market adjustments are visible across Westside enclaves such as Brentwood. A property purchased for $5.3 million in February 2023 was redeveloped into an 8,990-square-foot home and listed for $19.995 million in December. Following three price reductions, the listing price adjusted to $15.995 million, facing an estimated ULA tax bill of approximately $880,000 upon a successful sale at that valuation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.