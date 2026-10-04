Senegal Office du Baccalauréat Issues Scam Alert Over Fake Administrative Services

L’Office du Baccalauréat at the Université Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar has issued a formal warning against unauthorized intermediaries offering fraudulent administrative facilitations to candidates and families. Signed by Director Pr Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Gueye in a communique released on October 1, 2026, the alert addresses a rising tide of scams around the institution’s headquarters.

Unauthorized Intermediaries Target Dakar Exam Headquarters

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation also made public a warning regarding fraudulent practices reported around the Office du Baccalauréat on October 3, 2026. These individuals loiter near its premises and offer users an administrative facilitation in exchange for money, or engage in any other form of fraudulent maneuver or swindling. The text is addressed to candidates, parents, and agents.

Victims face a double jeopardy of financial loss and acquiring worthless, falsified paperwork that carries no legal standing within Senegal’s academic system.

Photo: Leral.net

Strict Digital Mandates and Zero Cash Tolerance

To shut down these illicit operations, the direction emphasizes that no outside agent holds authorization to act on behalf of the board. Requests for diplomas, transcripts, or duplicates are handled exclusively online.

Financial transactions follow an equally strict rule. The institution maintains that no cash payments are permitted at physical windows or through third-party handlers. Official digital channels remain the sole acceptable method for settling fees, rendering any external financial exchange entirely illicit. No cash payment, either at a window or with a third party, is admitted, as the communique specifies.

Severe Legal Penalties and Recommended User Precautions

The regulatory fallout for utilizing unauthorized channels is absolute. Payments made outside authorized digital frameworks forfeit all rights, while fabricated documents are declared null and void. Holders of these fraudulent papers face immediate administrative, disciplinary, and criminal penalties.

Photo: Senego.com

To protect applicants, the administration outlines five essential rules of engagement:

Interact exclusively with official office windows.

Execute all payments solely through recognized digital channels.

Firmly reject approaches from unknown individuals loitering near the premises.

Refuse any cash or money transfer requests pitched as administrative facilitation.

Report any fraudulent encounters immediately to staff members.

Prior Arrests and Ongoing Monitoring

In a separate case, four individuals were arrested in Grand Yoff on February 22, 2026, as part of an investigation into the falsification of school documents.