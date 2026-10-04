Emma García’s Heated Clash with Fiesta Collaborators Over Belén Esteban’s Interview

Emma García stopped the debate on Telecinco’s weekend talk show Fiesta following a bitter on-set clash between contributors Saúl Ortiz, Amor Romeira, and Kity Gordillo regarding a past broadcast interview given by Belén Esteban. The heated exchange forced the host to intervene repeatedly to control the escalating reproaches.

The real challenge arose not from outside critics, but from colleagues who have worked with Esteban, turning a retrospective television discussion into a personal battleground.

The Fixture Flashpoints Behind the Telecinco Clash

Amor Romeira opened the debate by stating she lacks a relationship with Belén Esteban, characterizing her past exit from the network as “very cruel” toward remaining staff while adding that Esteban avoids self-criticism.

Kity Gordillo clashed directly with Rosa Benito over past events tied to Esteban’s difficult personal periods, prompting Aurelio Manzano to label Gordillo’s commentary as populist.

The confrontation accelerated when Amor Romeira remarked on her lack of ties to Belén Esteban. While noting that no specific falling-out occurred between them, Romeira pointedly criticized Esteban’s lack of self-reflection after leaving the network. That critique invited Saúl Ortiz to drop a cryptic warning on set, stating he would keep certain details to himself based on years of shared workplace history with Esteban.

Emma García immediately stepped in to redirect the focus, questioning Ortiz’s refusal to substantiate his vague remarks. When program contributor Omar Suárez challenged Ortiz for dropping unverified allegations on air—accusing him of leaving a stone just to watch people fight—Ortiz hit back defensively, refusing to be told how to behave on set.

Participant Stance / Role in Debate Host Intervention Emma García Show host; forced to halt arguments and discipline rowdy panellists. Stepped in to change the subject and restore order multiple times. Saúl Ortiz Contributor; dropped remarks about Belén Esteban. Called out by García for interrupting and refusing to share information. Amor Romeira Contributor; criticized Esteban’s lack of self-criticism post-departure. Praised by García for attempting to resolve issues directly with Esteban. Kity Gordillo Journalist; debated past episodes involving Rosa Benito and Esteban. Targeted by Aurelio Manzano as “populist” during the cross-reproaches.

The atmosphere deteriorated further when Aurelio Manzano labeled Kity Gordillo a populist. Gordillo had pointed a finger at Rosa Benito regarding a difficult chapter in Esteban’s personal life marked by public addiction struggles. Saúl Ortiz then turned his sights on Gordillo, accusing her of failing to support Esteban during those hardships, to which Gordillo retorted that Ortiz lacked first-hand knowledge of her personal involvement.

Faced with mounting personal accusations across the panel, Emma García stopped the conversation in its tracks. The host questioned the trajectory of the debate, steering the panellists away from personal attacks and back toward the original interview statements that triggered the segment. Despite García’s intervention and repeated warnings to an unusually insistent Saúl Ortiz, the tension remained palpable on the set of Fiesta as the broadcast moved forward.