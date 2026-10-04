Ulsan Mayor Kim Sang-wook Denies Election Law Violation and Gambling Allegations During Police Summons

Ulsan Mayor Kim Sang-wook appeared at the Ulsan Provincial Police Agency on October 4, 2026, to face allegations of violating the Public Official Election Act alongside separate overseas gambling and prostitution accusations, categorically dismissing the probes as baseless and deeply insulting.

Essential Details of Mayor Kim Sang-wook’s Police Summation

Mayor Kim Sang-wook arrived at the Ulsan Provincial Police Agency at approximately 8:00 a.m. on October 4, 2026, for his initial police interrogation regarding election law violations and associated allegations.

He referenced historical political controversies—specifically citing the “Nandurang watch incident” involving former President Roh Moo-hyun and the “Seongnam mafia incident” involving President Lee Jae-myung—to characterize the current allegations against him as similarly fabricated.

Ulsan Mayor Fronts Police Inquiry Over Election Law and Personal Misconduct Allegations

The investigation stems from multiple criminal complaints filed against him regarding alleged breaches of the Public Official Election Act during the June 3 local elections, alongside claims concerning overseas gambling and prostitution.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the interrogation, Mayor Kim rejected the legitimacy of the inquiries entirely. “Although I have not violated any laws, complaints have been indiscriminately filed,” he stated. He added that the proliferation of rumors had created widespread confusion among local residents while proving deeply offensive on a personal level.

The municipal leader expressed optimism that the formal police investigation would serve to correct public falsehoods. Emphasizing his innocence, Kim stated that he intends to focus squarely on his official administrative duties rather than the ongoing inquiries. “Because I have done nothing wrong, I came to today’s investigation with a relaxed mind and plan to state things exactly as they are,” he noted.

Drawing Parallels to Past Political Scandals

During his remarks outside the police precinct, Mayor Kim contextualized his current legal battle by invoking prominent historical controversies from South Korean politics. He drew explicit comparisons between his situation and past investigations involving high-profile figures, pointing to what he termed politically motivated fabrications.

“You will remember that the ‘Nandurang watch incident’ involving President Roh Moo-hyun and the ‘Seongnam mafia incident’ involving President Lee Jae-myung were both revealed to be false and manipulated,” Kim asserted. He contended that accountability remains elusive in such cases, warning that Ulsan must reject what he described as cowardly and harmful political practices.

While the initial police summons was widely anticipated a day earlier on October 3, the session ultimately took place on the morning of October 4. The investigation encompasses multiple fronts, incorporating formal complaints lodged over campaign activities as well as collateral allegations regarding overseas gambling and prostitution.

Demands for Public Apologies and Political Retraction

Prior to his physical appearance at the police station, Mayor Kim utilized his official YouTube channel, “Kim Sang-wook TV,” to air a vigorous defense and issue ultimatums to his critics. He labeled the prostitution allegations as entirely groundless and challenged those who amplified the claims to face severe political consequences should the investigation clear him.

“If ‘not guilty’ comes out as a result of the police investigation, those irresponsible and cowardly people who raised suspicions and instigated false propaganda should immediately take responsible actions, such as retiring from politics and resigning from their parliamentary positions,” Kim declared in his online address. He also directed sharp criticism at media organizations, urging outlets that treated the unverified allegations as factual to issue formal public apologies to the citizens of Ulsan.