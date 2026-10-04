Rick Ross Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Miami Beach

William Roberts II, known professionally as the rapper Rick Ross, surrendered to Miami Beach Police this morning and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on domestic violence charges including a felony count of battery by strangulation.

The Turner Guilford Knight Booking Details

Charges: One felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery.

One felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery. Bond: Set at $6,000 following his voluntary surrender to police headquarters.

Incident Report from Miami Beach Police

The arrest stems from an August 28 incident at the rapper’s Star Island home. According to the Miami Beach police report, an unnamed woman who identified herself as Ross’ live-in girlfriend of over a year told authorities that an argument escalated during the evening. The victim alleged that Ross slapped her, restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie, and slammed her against a wall, resulting in visible injuries.

Rick Ross arrested on domestic violence charges

Legal Defense and Attorney Response

Ross’ defense team immediately pushed back against the charges following his booking. “All I can say is that the allegations are false. He’s innocent. Everything is going to come out,” Ross’ lawyer Bradley Horenstein told CBS News Miami. “We just ask that you allow the process to play out before rushing to judgment, because the truth will come in.” Meanwhile, a representative for Ross did not respond to requests for comment from Rolling Stone.

Prior Social Media Statements from Jazzma Kendrick

While the police report keeps the primary victim unnamed, public statements surfaced online last week matching the reported injuries. Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accused the rapper of physical abuse in a series of social media posts, highlighting injuries that mirrored the victim’s account in law enforcement files, including a busted lip. “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left,” Kendrick wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story featuring a photo of her injury. “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.”

Case Detail Recorded Information Defendant William Roberts II (Rick Ross) Facility Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Primary Charge Felony Battery by Strangulation Secondary Charge Misdemeanor Battery Set Bond Amount $6,000 Arraignment Date October 22, 2026