Rick Ross Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Miami Beach

Rick Ross Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Miami Beach

by

William Roberts II, known professionally as the rapper Rick Ross, surrendered to Miami Beach Police this morning and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on domestic violence charges including a felony count of battery by strangulation.

The Turner Guilford Knight Booking Details

  • Charges: One felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery.
  • Bond: Set at $6,000 following his voluntary surrender to police headquarters.

Incident Report from Miami Beach Police

The arrest stems from an August 28 incident at the rapper’s Star Island home. According to the Miami Beach police report, an unnamed woman who identified herself as Ross’ live-in girlfriend of over a year told authorities that an argument escalated during the evening. The victim alleged that Ross slapped her, restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie, and slammed her against a wall, resulting in visible injuries.

Rick Ross arrested on domestic violence charges

Legal Defense and Attorney Response

Ross’ defense team immediately pushed back against the charges following his booking. “All I can say is that the allegations are false. He’s innocent. Everything is going to come out,” Ross’ lawyer Bradley Horenstein told CBS News Miami. “We just ask that you allow the process to play out before rushing to judgment, because the truth will come in.” Meanwhile, a representative for Ross did not respond to requests for comment from Rolling Stone.

Prior Social Media Statements from Jazzma Kendrick

While the police report keeps the primary victim unnamed, public statements surfaced online last week matching the reported injuries. Ross’ ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accused the rapper of physical abuse in a series of social media posts, highlighting injuries that mirrored the victim’s account in law enforcement files, including a busted lip. “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left,” Kendrick wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story featuring a photo of her injury. “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.”

More on this story: Rick Ross Denies Battery and Strangulation Allegations After Jail Release · Rick Ross & Maybach Music Group Sued for $261K Over Canceled Concerts

Case Detail Recorded Information
Defendant William Roberts II (Rick Ross)
Facility Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center
Primary Charge Felony Battery by Strangulation
Secondary Charge Misdemeanor Battery
Set Bond Amount $6,000
Arraignment Date October 22, 2026

More on Rick Ross

Rick Ross arrested on domestic violence charges
Rapper Rick Ross arrested on domestic violence charges in Miami
Rapper Rick Ross arrested on domestic violence charges
Rick Ross leaves jail after domestic violence arrest in Miami Beach
Rapper Rick Ross bails out of jail after domestic violence-related arrest
Rapper Rick Ross charged with battery after domestic violence accusation, released on bond
Rick Ross Arrested, Charged With Battery by Strangulation | E! News
Rick Ross bonds out after domestic battery, strangulation charges

Keep reading

Photo of author

Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

Sean Combs moved to solitary confinement at Fort Dix