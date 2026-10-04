Tom Cruise Defends Digger Following Disappointing Box Office

Tom Cruise is defending his ambitious eco-satire Digger on social media after the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed film opened to a disappointing estimated $8 million domestic debut. Despite a C+ CinemaScore and a 51 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Cruise shared behind-the-scenes photos on Saturday morning to express his pride in the $125 million-budgeted Warner Bros. release.

The Bottom Line

The Opening Weekend: Digger is heading toward a roughly $8 million domestic debut in its opening weekend across 3,300 North American theaters, marking a challenging box office start for the ambitious project.

Digger is heading toward a roughly $8 million domestic debut in its opening weekend across 3,300 North American theaters, marking a challenging box office start for the ambitious project. Critical and Audience Reception: The film holds a 51 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a C+ CinemaScore from audiences, alongside mixed-to-negative reviews including David Rooney’s dismissal in The Hollywood Reporter as “dead and buried.”

The film holds a 51 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a C+ CinemaScore from audiences, alongside mixed-to-negative reviews including David Rooney’s dismissal in The Hollywood Reporter as “dead and buried.” Future Slate: While Digger represents a major creative swing for Cruise playing a balding oil tycoon, the star is set to return to IP-driven action fare with the upcoming Days of Thunder 2.

Cruise Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos Following Rough Debut

Taking to social media on Saturday morning, Tom Cruise posted behind-the-scenes images from the set of Digger while thanking the cast and crew for their dedication, hard work, and joy. “DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Cruise posted on X. “The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.” The release marks Cruise’s first project with Warner Bros. since signing a deal with the studio to develop and produce theatrical movies.

The film centers on an egotistical, portly, and balding Texan oil tycoon named Digger Rockwell whose irresponsible drilling practices cause a massive Arctic ice floe to break away and threaten the coast of Norway. The satirical project represents a distinct pivot away from the high-octane action franchises that have defined Cruise’s recent career, harkening back to his earlier filmmaker-forward dramas like Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, and Magnolia. Rounding out the ensemble cast alongside Cruise are Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Emma D’Arcy.

Box Office Pressures and Competing Releases

Distributed by Warner Bros. in 3,300 North American theaters, Digger is tracking toward what Variety notes could be the lowest opening weekend for Cruise since 2007’s war drama Lions for Lambs, which debuted with $6.7 million. While Warner Bros. co-chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca backed the picture hoping for awards potential and a strong commercial track record akin to Iñárritu’s The Revenant, the film faces steep financial hurdles. Industry executives familiar with similar projects estimate a theatrical break-even point of roughly $350 million globally, though a Warner Bros. spokesperson countered that the figure is closer to $300 million.

At the broader domestic box office, Amazon MGM Studios’ Anne Hathaway-led thriller Verity, which adapts the Colleen Hoover novel, is projected to open at the top of the chart with roughly $33 million.

Photo: The Guardian

Project / Film Distributor Estimated / Projected Opening Key Talent Digger Warner Bros. ~$8 Million (Domestic Debut) Tom Cruise, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Riz Ahmed Verity Amazon MGM Studios ~$33 Million (Domestic Debut) Anne Hathaway Lions for Lambs (2007) $6.7 Million (Domestic Debut) Tom Cruise, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep

Reflections on Career Longevity and Next Steps

Speaking earlier in the week during an onstage conversation following a Los Angeles screening of the film, Cruise addressed his lifelong pursuit of cinematic success and career longevity. “My hope is always that the films would do well enough that I would have that opportunity to do it again,” the actor remarked to the audience regarding the realities of sustaining a film career from a young age. “People want to see real things. This career, we have to work to do it. It was never handed to any of us. I want you to know that.”

While Digger continues its challenging theatrical rollout, Cruise’s schedule remains packed with commercial tentpoles. The actor will soon rev up production on Days of Thunder 2, ensuring a return to the high-velocity IP vehicles expected by his global fanbase.

DIGGER | Official Final Trailer