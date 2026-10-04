Home » Entertainment » Lebanese Singer Nada Dandash, Widely Known as “The Daughter of the Assi,” Dies in Tragic Traffic Accident

Lebanese singer Nada Dandash, widely known as “The Daughter of the Assi,” died in a tragic traffic accident on Friday, October 2, 2026, at a young age.

Tragic Highway Incident Ends a Rising Musical Journey

Nada Dandash lost her life in a severe car accident on October 2, 2026, cutting short a promising musical career centered around authentic Arabic Tarab and traditional folk genres.

The singer earned the cherished moniker “The Daughter of the Assi” due to her deep-rooted connection to Hermel in the Beqaa Valley, where the Assi River flows.

Public tributes flooded social media platforms as fans and fellow artists re-shared her memorable television appearances and vocal performances.

Rise of the “Daughter of the Assi” from Hermel to National Television

Born and raised in the Beqaa Valley city of Hermel, Dandash built her artistic identity around a dedication to preserving and interpreting classic Tarab music alongside vibrant folk styles.

Her footprint on the Lebanese media landscape expanded significantly in May 2024 when she appeared as a featured guest on the LBC program Al-Masrah, hosted by Carla Haddad. During that broadcast, she delivered a standout vocal rendition of “Mashwar Al-Hayat” (The Journey of Life) originally performed by the late veteran artist Nehad Tarabay, earning widespread recognition across viewers in Lebanon.

The cause of death of Lebanese artist Nada Dandash, daughter of the Assi / The tragic accident of…

Television Milestones and Public Mourning Across Lebanon

Dandash continued shaping her artistic pathway into early 2026. In January of that year, she appeared on the Al Jadeed morning show Sabah Al-Yom during a segment dedicated to exploring the intersection of traditional Tarab and popular Lebanese songcraft. In that interview, she detailed her creative ambitions and her vision for carving out an independent musical identity.

Broadcast Date Network Program Key Performance / Topic May 2024 LBCI Al-Masrah (Carla Haddad) Performed “Mashwar Al-Hayat” by Nehad Tarabay January 2026 Al Jadeed Sabah Al-Yom Discussed bridging Tarab and folk music identity

Following confirmation of her passing, tributes multiplied rapidly across digital networks.

Photo: صحيفة الخليج