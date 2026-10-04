Cooper Flagg to anchor Mavericks’ rebuilding effort

Cooper Flagg enters his second season with the Dallas Mavericks as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, immediately anchoring the franchise’s post-Luka Dončić rebuilding effort following a stellar debut campaign averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 passes per contest.

Taking the Reins in Texas

As TrashTalk reported, Cooper Flagg arrived in Dallas in 2025 during a turbulent period for the franchise following the departure of Luka Dončić and the subsequent firing of general manager Nico Harrison. Despite the front office turmoil and a 12th-place finish in the Western Conference standings, the arrival of the number thirty-two overall selection instantly revitalized the fanbase. TrashTalk noted that the former Duke standout carried the load offensively during stretches when Kyrie Irving missed time, posting averages of 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 passes per game over his first professional campaign.

Why Cooper Flagg's Path To The All-Star Game is Easier Than Kyrie Irving's | GAME POD

The rookie campaign featured historic individual milestones alongside standard team development. NBA league channels highlighted that Flagg joined elite company as just the fourth teenage Kia NBA Rookie of the Year alongside LaMelo Ball, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. He became the first rookie since Michael Jordan during the 1984-85 season to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. TrashTalk documented a historic scoring stretch in April 2026 where Flagg became the first rookie since Wilt Chamberlain to score ninety-five or more points across two consecutive games, which included individual scoring outputs topping forty points and one fifty-point explosion.

The Evolution of the Mavericks’ Sophomore Leader

Entering year two of the new project in Dallas, the focal point remains the developmental curve of the nineteen-year-old forward. TrashTalk pointed out that while playoff contention in a brutal Western Conference is not an immediate expectation for the upcoming campaign, handing the keys of the offense to Flagg allows the teenager to learn on the fly. Head coach and management decisions during his debut season included deploying the rookie at the point guard position for selective sequences, expanding his playmaking repertoire and preparing him for an even larger organizational workload.

Cooper Flagg Is COOKING 🔥 Historic 4-Game Scoring Run

The return of veteran guard Kyrie Irving provides both on-court support and valuable mentorship for Flagg heading into the new season. TrashTalk emphasized that Irving brings the championship experience of a title won a decade prior, serving as a stabilizing presence alongside the young star. TrashTalk noted that Flagg shot 46.8 percent from the field overall, but converted just 28.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Chasing a 2027 All-Star Berth

TrashTalk evaluated Flagg as a very serious candidate for a first-time All-Star selection in 2027.

Kyrie Irving On His Love For Dallas And Moving Forward With Cooper Flagg And The Mavericks