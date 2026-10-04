Vietnam Launches National Innovation Day 2026

Government Decree No. 268/2025/ND-CP, dated October 14, 2025, designates October 1 annually as National Innovation Day, with the Ministry of Science and Technology serving as the chair agency pursuant to the decree. Localities and agencies across the country organized initiative movements, idea competitions, and technical programs in response to the designation.

The push aims to implement Resolution 57-NQ/TW, shifting innovation from policy drafting to practical execution. Officials emphasize that sustainable growth requires moving beyond the boundaries of a single administrative term.

National Convention Center Hosts the Hanoi Core Events

In Hanoi, a core series of events ran from September 25 to October 5, anchored by a central celebration ceremony on October 4 at the National Convention Center hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The program drew major technology conglomerates, including Samsung and Meta, alongside financial institutions and credit organizations.

Vietnam (Tra Vinh University) – Evergreen, Food System Innovation Challenge 2026

The Annual Innovation Report 2026

The Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2026

Awards for the 2026 Science Initiative competition alongside the Science and Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation Book Awards

The National Science, Technology, and Innovation Exhibition 2026, also known as Vietnam InnoShow 2026, ran from October 3 to October 5 with more than 100 exhibition booths showcasing products from tech giants and financial institutions.

Ministry Vũ Hải Quân Highlights Adaptive Thinking

Opening the national event, Ministry of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân argued that true transformation begins with foundational mindset shifts rather than technology alone. He warned against organizational complacency and rigid habits.

The DuoPod | Schools Winner | National Innovation Challenge 2026

The Ministry contrasted outdated administrative habits—such as waiting for ideal conditions or citing a lack of precedent—with proactive problem-solving urging learners and leaders alike to dare to think differently.

Global examples cited during the opening included Nokia’s decline alongside DeepSeek’s rise in artificial intelligence, as well as Singapore’s NEWater project as a model for overcoming natural resource limits through long-term technological investment.

Photo: congthuong.vn

Son Trà Innovation Fest Bridges Local Communities and Global Tech

In Đà Nẵng, the Son Trà Innovation Fest 2026 (SIF 2026) opened on October 3 under the theme Global Technology Meets Local Lifestyle with organizing leadership from the Sơn Trà People’s Committee, the Da Nang Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support Center (DISSC), and Go Vietnam 365.

The two-day Đà Nẵng festival features approximately 30 exhibition booths displaying AI and robotics, alongside discussions on urban governance and educational technology running through October 4. It also hosts public competitions centered on local park design ideas and AI-generated environmental protection animation films.

Road-IQ | Colleges Winner | National Innovation Challenge 2026

Forums Map Out Financial and Mekong Subregion Strategies

Beyond exhibition floors, the national schedule incorporates specialized dialogue sessions. Officials and experts convened for the Future of Science, Technology, Innovation, and National Digital Transformation forum to evaluate strategic technologies, financial instruments, and the government’s 4.0 Digital Transformation Architecture Framework.

Additional side events examine banking and financial sector modernization alongside the Greater Mekong Subregion Innovation Forum (GMS Innovation Forum) to foster regional cooperation across institutional boundaries.