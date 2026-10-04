Tomás Velasco Castañeda sentenced to 16 years for assault against Johana Rojas

Cali businessman Tomás Velasco Castañeda has broken a five-year media silence following a second-instance conviction by the Superior Court of Cali sentencing him to 16 years in prison for aggravated violent sexual assault against his former partner, model Johana Rojas. The December 2019 ruling saw the court’s penal chamber magistrate place absolute credibility on the testimony of the young model, unfolding amid a wave of heavy judicial decisions nationwide that included a sentence exceeding 41 years against Andrés Ricci for the femicide of former figure skater Luz Mary Tristán.

The Weight of a Five-Year Legal Battle

Reflecting on the appellate decision, Velasco described his emotional state and the toll of the proceedings. Mal, muy mal. Desde el principio he intentado asumir este proceso con dignidad, con respeto y con argumentos. Estoy triste y decepcionado, he stated regarding his reaction to the sentence.

The businessman maintained that he initially engaged with the justice system voluntarily, appearing at hearings and contributing testimonies, documentary records, and expert witnesses intended to counter the narrative presented by Rojas. Throughout the process, Velasco asserted that he maintained a deliberate media silence on the advice of counsel to protect his personal integrity and avoid public backlash. He experienced profound personal, professional, and familial challenges while dealing with public perception prior to a final resolution.

Preparing the Supreme Court Cassation Appeal

With the second-instance ruling upholding the conviction, Velasco confirmed that his defense team is moving forward with a cassation appeal to challenge the decision before the Supreme Court. Sí vamos a apelar, exactamente a recurrir a la casación y lo vamos a hacer cuantas veces se pueda y sea necesario, he remarked concerning the next phase of the litigation.

Velasco expressed frustration that his submitted evidence, documents, and witness accounts were not given greater weight by the judicial authorities, emphasizing his ongoing commitment to utilizing available legal mechanisms to contest the allegations. Despite consecutive rulings rejecting his defense’s arguments and favoring the credibility of the victim’s testimony, the businessman indicated an intent to continue pursuing further legal review.