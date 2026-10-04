North Dakota State Shuts Out Wyoming 28-0 in Mountain West Home Game

North Dakota State shut out Wyoming 28-0 on Saturday at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, claiming the inaugural Battle of the Basins trophy in the Bison’s first-ever Mountain West Conference home game.

The victory moved North Dakota State to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play during their first Football Bowl Subdivision season, putting the team just one win away from bowl eligibility. Nathan Hayes spearheaded the offense with two rushing touchdowns, while a stifling defensive unit limited the Cowboys to 162 total yards of offense before an engaged homecoming crowd of 18,586 fans.

The tone of the contest was set on the very first play from scrimmage. Bison defensive back Donovan Woolen intercepted a pass from Wyoming quarterback Tyler Hughes at the Cowboys’ 19-yard line. That turnover quickly translated into points when Hayes scrambled 8 yards untouched into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

Game Highlights: Wyoming vs. North Dakota State 10/3/2026 | Mountain West College Football | The CW

“Anytime we’re able to get an interception, we’ll take it,” Woolen said of the tone-setting play. “It was awesome to be able to set the tone like that.”

Wyoming struggled to find any rhythm against the physical NDSU defense, often referred to by the coaching staff as “Code Green.” Hughes completed 5 of 14 passes for 52 yards and the early interception. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West.

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Defense and Ground Attack Dominate the Fargodome

North Dakota State continued to pad its lead in the second quarter following a defensive stand that pinned the Bison deep in their own territory. After a punt backed NDSU up to its own 3-yard line, Hayes broke free on a 9-yard quarterback sneak. That ignited a 97-yard scoring drive capped by Hayes’ 15-yard touchdown run around the right end, extending the margin to 14-0.

Kicker Drew Klein added a field goal before halftime to make it 17-0. Klein connected for another field goal in the second half, and running back DJ Scott punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring at 28-0.

Wyoming’s best scoring opportunity arrived in the third quarter after a fumble recovery gave them possession at the Bison 26-yard line. However, the drive stalled at the 5-yard line, ending on downs following a costly false start penalty fueled by the deafening Fargodome crowd noise. The shutout marked the second time this season the Bison have blanked an opponent, following a 38-0 victory over Fordham on Sept. 5.

Conference Standings and Upcoming Matchups

The newly established Battle of the Basins traveling trophy now resides in Fargo as both programs prepare to return to conference action next week. The defeat marks the latest road hurdle for the Cowboys, whose quarterback struggles away from Laramie now include six interceptions and zero touchdown passes across three away losses this season.

Wyoming will look to rebound when they travel to face San Jose State on Friday night. Meanwhile, North Dakota State hits the road to take on UNLV next Saturday.