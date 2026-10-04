Garlasco Defense Team Announces New Evidence Unrelated to 2007 Investigation

Legal representatives for Alberto Stasi announced new evidence in the Garlasco murder case, including an element described as sensational that falls outside the scope of the original 2007 investigation. The disclosure coincides with the Pavia Prosecutor’s Office notifying Andrea Sempio of the conclusion of preliminary investigations.

The Bottom Line

Defense counsel Giada Bocellari stated during an interview on La7’s Omnibus that current legal preparations involve fresh material unconnected to the 2007 case files.

The development follows recent scrutiny over bicycle pedal DNA tests that remained unexamined in RIS archives.

Prosecutors in Pavia have served Andrea Sempio with a notice of completed investigation, paving the way for a potential committal for trial.

Defense Disclosures on La7

Speaking on La7, Giada Bocellari outlined the current legal posture of Alberto Stasi’s defense team.

The announcement refocuses attention on the judicial history of the Garlasco case. The fresh assertions arrive roughly ten days after separate revelations regarding forensic traces on the pedals of Stasi’s bicycle. Two prior tests concerning those pedal traces reportedly remained inside Carabinieri Scientific Investigations Department (RIS) archives without immediate integration.

Prosecution Focus Shifts to Andrea Sempio

While the Stasi defense points to outside material, the Pavia Prosecutor’s Office is advancing its case against Andrea Sempio. Investigators have formally notified Sempio of the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry phase, a procedural step that precedes any formal request for indictment.

Magistrates who reopened the case file 18 months ago maintain that Sempio represents the individual responsible for killing Chiara Poggi. The investigative hypothesis suggests the attack occurred during a moment of escalation following a rejected sexual advance.

Procedural Next Steps in Pavia

The parallel tracks involving Stasi’s new dossier items and Sempio’s notification highlight an active judicial landscape.

Neither the defense nor the prosecution has provided a definitive timeline for when these upcoming evidentiary motions will be formally filed in court.

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