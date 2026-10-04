Sean Combs moved to solitary confinement at Fort Dix

“The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

Music mogul Sean Combs has been moved back into solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey. The 56-year-old inmate is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted last year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Privileges, Payoffs, and Contraband

According to coverage by NBC News and TMZ, Combs was placed in a special housing unit after footage surfaced showing him seemingly using a cellular device. Investigations and news reports revealed that Combs directed thousands of dollars to fellow inmates in exchange for services such as cooking gourmet meals and scrubbing showers and toilets before he used them.

Sean Combs in solitary confinement following NBC News exclusive

Beyond domestic favors, the music executive allegedly secured a private stash of Hennessy liquor, purchased Remeron pills—a mood-boosting antidepressant—and possessed a jailbroken tablet used to watch a Netflix documentary about himself. NBC News reported that Combs had been enjoying a notably pampered existence at the low-security facility, utilizing his wealth to buy privileges.

Social Media Footprint and Institutional Scrutiny

Rolling Stone reviewed an Instagram account believed to belong to Combs, which is among the 365 accounts followed by his own publicist. The anonymous profile follows Combs’ children, private family friends, and women romantically linked to the mogul, featuring reposted videos involving his former girlfriend Yung Miami, 50 Cent, and former Bad Boy artist Mase.

Photo: rollingstone.com

The facility itself has faced intense scrutiny regarding internal security. Last month, five individuals—comprising one current and one former Fort Dix corrections officer—were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the prison. Authorities allege that between May 2025 and May 2026, the co-conspirators moved items including knives, marijuana, tobacco, cell phones, vapes, chargers, tool kits, and a tattoo kit into the facility, exchanging more than $100,000 in the process.

Appeals and Defense Response

This isolation period marks Combs’ second stint in solitary confinement during his sentence, following a physical altercation with another inmate in July.

Sean Combs in solitary confinement following NBC News exclusive

Reacting to the disclosures, a representative for Combs dismissed the reports as a sensationalization of standard conditions, characterizing the reporting of his daily incarceration experience as ordinary prison life blown out of proportion. While Combs recently saw his expected release date moved up to January 2028, authorities have yet to determine whether this latest rule violation and return to the special housing unit will affect his timeline or impact his ongoing appeal.