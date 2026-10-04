Exeter Chiefs partners with DGM Ltd and Racecourse Media Group secures rights

Exeter Chiefs has partnered with DGM Ltd as its official grounds partner and launched a video series highlighting the maintenance work at Sandy Park, sportindustry.co.uk reported. The agreement brings together two organisations with strong links to the South West of England to support the club’s playing surface during domestic and international rugby union fixtures.

DGM Ltd Takes Over Sandy Park Grounds Operations

DGM Ltd, formerly known as Devon Garden Machinery, will supply machinery, servicing, and technical support to the Exeter Chiefs grounds team. The partnership covers pitch preparation throughout the rugby season, tackling aeration, drainage, feeding, line marking, and overall turf health while responding to volatile weather conditions.

Pitch quality remains a critical focus for professional sports venues. Clubs continue to invest heavily in infrastructure and specialist support to protect player safety and elevate broadcast presentation standards. Sandy Park recently hosted high-profile fixtures, including a sold-out international match featuring the Red Roses against Canada.

The people behind the pitch | Episode 1 with DGM

As part of the agreement, Exeter Chiefs released an introductory video documenting the daily labor required to maintain a professional rugby pitch.

It takes a huge amount of work. Ben and his team do thousands and thousands of steps. I think he averages something crazy like six miles a day in terms of walking up and down. It’s a very involved job, looking out for disease. There’s a multitude of different bits and pieces that they have to keep an eye on. Chiefs is a big part of the local community, and as a family business, we wanted to be part of that. Managing Director

Racecourse Media Group Secures Long-Term Rights Extensions Through 2033

In broader sports business developments reported by sportindustry.co.uk, Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has finalised long-term extensions for the media and data rights of 33 British racecourse shareholders, running through the end of 2033. The agreements cover streaming, direct-to-home broadcasting, terrestrial television, international betting, and pre-race and race-day data rights.

The renewals were established ahead of the expiration of existing contracts in December 2028. The portfolio secures flagship British horse racing events—including the Randox Grand National, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betfred Derby, Qatar Sussex Stakes, and Juddmonte International Stakes—within the RMG network until at least 2034.

The shareholder group comprises Jockey Club Racecourses, York, Goodwood, Ayr, and 16 independent racecourses. Outgoing RMG Chair Conor Grant noted that the collective commitment validates the racecourse ownership model created in 2004.

Nick Mills, CEO of RMG, explained the financial structure driving the group: As a business wholly owned by its racecourse shareholders, every pound of profit generated by RMG is returned to racecourses, helping to support prizemoney, facilities and investment across the sport.

STRAUSS Extends NFL Partnership for 2026 International Games

Workwear manufacturer STRAUSS has extended its NFL partnership across the 2026 International Games schedule, covering fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Munich Game on November 15, following an activation at the September game in Melbourne, sportindustry.co.uk reported.

The collaboration builds on a partnership that began in Europe in 2023. Henning Strauss, CEO and Chief Brand Officer of STRAUSS, emphasised the global reach of the initiative:

American football connects people far beyond the United States. Melbourne was a milestone in our journey to Australia, and we’re carrying that momentum to London and Munich. Having Drew perform before kickoff brings together sport, music and work in a powerful way and gives fans a special shared moment on one of the biggest stages in sport.

England Netball Continues Period Care Partnership with Here We Flo

England Netball and the Netball Super League have renewed their partnership with Here We Flo to supply period care products at major events and community competitions, sportindustry.co.uk reported. The initiative ties into England Netball’s NETBALLHer programme, which aims to keep women and girls active across all life stages.

The campaign addresses documented participation barriers, citing research that 42 percent of girls aged 12 to 14 avoid sport during their period. Products will be stocked at events such as the Vitality Netball Horizon Series at London’s Copper Box Arena in November, alongside junior national finals and league play-offs.

The renewal coincides with the departure of Netball Super League Managing Director Claire Nelson following the completion of a three-year relaunch phase.