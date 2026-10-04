Arizona enters 2026-27 college basketball season as Big 12 favorite

Arizona enters the 2026–27 college basketball season as the Big 12 favorite, backed by a strong foundation of returning experience and elite freshman talent. Winning the conference requires surviving a punishing schedule where programs like Houston, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Kansas present distinct night-in, night-out challenges across a relentless league landscape.

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Arizona Futures: High-major roster depth and incoming elite freshman talent make the Wildcats a primary target for early-season national championship and conference title futures.

Arizona Builds Around Proven Foundation and New Faces

Arizona’s case for the conference crown begins with an established interior foundation. Krivas gives the Wildcats a 7-foot-2 center capable of affecting games at both ends of the floor, while Kharchenkov returns after gaining valuable postseason experience.

Holt provides immediate star potential, and Dixon and Godfrey give head coach Tommy Lloyd additional high-major talent. The biggest question involves how quickly Arizona establishes its new perimeter hierarchy. The Wildcats don’t need Holt to become a superstar immediately, as there is enough proven talent around him to absorb the early-season adjustment period.

Texas Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 1 Arizona: The Ride | February 16, 2026

Houston Relies on Defensive Identity Under Kelvin Sampson

Houston has reached the point where roster turnover doesn’t dramatically change the expectation. The Cougars defend, rebound, and force opponents to execute for 40 minutes under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has created a program where newcomers quickly learn that playing time depends on embracing those standards.

Tugler gives Houston an established defensive centerpiece, while Thomas brings extensive experience to the backcourt. Sampson benefits from having several veteran choices surrounding his returning core, as Weaver, Miller, and Gillespie are also featured on the active roster. Houston may have to manufacture offense differently than in previous seasons, but the defensive floor remains high enough to make them legitimate contenders.

#1 Arizona vs #16 Texas Tech Highlights | Men's Basketball | College Basketball 2026

Texas Tech Deepens Roster Around Returning Star JT Toppin

Texas Tech’s offseason changed substantially as experienced players continued joining or returning to the roster. A collective featuring Stillwell, Davis, Toppin, Gibbs-Lawhorn, Atwell, and Williams is now officially recognized by the Red Raiders as possessing sufficient demonstrated output to contend right away.

Everything becomes more interesting if Toppin returns near his previous level. Before tearing his right ACL in February, he had been putting up 21.8 points alongside 10.8 rebounds, though Texas Tech must avoid rushing him back despite their championship-level roster aspirations. While waiting for their star to reach 100%, head coach Grant McCasland possesses enough veteran depth around Toppin to keep the team competitive.

Houston vs. Arizona Highlights | 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

Team Key Returner / Addition Primary Roster Question Arizona Krivas (7’2″ Center), Holt (Freshman) Establishing perimeter hierarchy early Houston Tugler (Defensive Center), Thomas Manufacturing consistent new offense Texas Tech JT Toppin (Returning from ACL injury) Managing minutes until full health Iowa State Tamin Lipsey (Point Guard) Navigating Toure’s absence until January Kansas Tyran Stokes (Freshman Centerpiece) Youth reliance and rotational growth

Iowa State Navigates Early Absence Without Killyan Toure

The presence of Tamin Lipsey equips Iowa State with a dependable floor general, a lockdown perimeter stopper, and a locker-room anchor during a campaign where multiple teammates are tasked with stepping into expanded responsibilities. That continuity keeps the Cyclones in the championship discussion even after substantial roster movement.

The complication is Killyan Toure’s shoulder injury. Having undergone a surgical procedure in August, the sophomore is anticipated back on the court in January, according to an Iowa State announcement, forcing the Cyclones to open their campaign without someone who started all 37 games as a freshman. Should Iowa State manage to stay near the upper tier of the conference standings until Toure comes back, they could prove considerably more dangerous once conference play reaches its peak.

Michigan vs Arizona [FULL GAME] Highlights Men's Basketball | NCAA Final Four 2026

Kansas Asks Freshman Class to Accelerate Timeline

Among these five squads, Kansas likely features the most unpredictable roster due to its heavy reliance on newcomers stepping up right away. Stokes anchors the group, bringing the physical stature, power, and athletic ability that provide Bill Self with a rookie possessing the upside to emerge among the elite players nationwide prior to the conclusion of his debut campaign.

Another promising freshman guard arrives via Kinney, while Mbiya, Dawes, and Reeves supply Kansas with physical presence and seasoned depth surrounding the younger perimeter unit. Even without official roster resolution regarding other potential additions, Kansas has enough raw talent to navigate the grueling conference gauntlet.