Prospect House, a historic five-bedroom Victorian residence built in Manorhamilton around 1870, has entered the property market priced at €589,000. Situated on a one-acre elevated site along New Line, the property features original period joinery, marble fireplaces, and a two-storey cut stone former stables.

Prospect House Valuation and Investment Essentials

Structural Upgrades: Major capital expenditures completed in the 1990s and 2000s include reroofing, rewiring, replumbing, installation of replacement sash windows, and a recently fitted condensing boiler.

Major capital expenditures completed in the 1990s and 2000s include reroofing, rewiring, replumbing, installation of replacement sash windows, and a recently fitted condensing boiler. Development Potential: Includes a fully lofted, two-storey cut stone former stable block in a courtyard configuration suitable for mews conversion, subject to local planning permission.

Historical Asset Profile and Architectural Features

Originally constructed by Adam Algeo in 1870 and known as Edenville during the Edwardian period, Prospect House is noted on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage while remaining free of formal protected structure status. The ground floor contains three substantial reception rooms with 11-foot ceilings, original tiled hearths, and a large bay window with built-in seating overlooking the private grounds. A kitchen equipped with a Stanley Range, banquette seating, a utility area, and a ground floor shower room complete the primary living spaces. The upper level comprises five bedrooms divided across two wings, three of which feature en suite facilities alongside a main family bathroom.

The estate’s historical footprint includes the remnants of a Victorian glass conservatory that stood until 1986, when it was destroyed during Hurricane Charlie. The current owners acquired the property that same year, maintaining it as a private residence for nearly four decades. The grounds feature a gravel driveway equipped with an electric vehicle charging point, established gardens, mature planting, and an outdoor patio space.

Market Positioning and Regional Access

Positioned prominently along the N16 corridor connecting Sligo and Enniskillen, the property places local schools, retail amenities, and civic infrastructure within walking distance. The estate directly overlooks Bee Park, providing proximity to local soccer, tennis, and GAA facilities.

Property Attribute Specification Listing Price €589,000 Construction Year c. 1870 Site Area Approx. 1 acre Accommodation 5 bedrooms, 3 reception rooms Outbuildings Two-storey cut stone former stables

The property is currently listed on Daft.ie under the identifier F91FH68, positioning the asset for buyers seeking historical architectural heritage paired with modern infrastructural updates.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.