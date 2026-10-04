Miles de peregrinos han llegado a la Basílica de Luján tras marchar cerca de 60 kilómetros bajo la lluvia, según tn.com.ar. The 52nd Youth Pilgrimage to Luján draws thousands amid rain and papal visit anticipation as participants gather for the main mass scheduled for 7 a.m. in Plaza Belgrano.

Carrying backpacks covered against the gray skies and wet weather, the faithful walked along the route from the Santuario de San Cayetano in Liniers while chanting and waving flags bearing images of the Virgin of Luján and pope León XIV. Church leaders noted that the upcoming papal visit has added a distinct sense of expectation to this year’s journey.

A Journey Marked by Storms and Early Arrivals

The column carrying the Pilgrim Image of the Virgin of Luján departed from Liniers at 10 a.m. as an intense storm affected the AMBA region, prompting vendors to sell pilotos to the walking crowds. Emergency and medical personnel reported that movement toward Luján was heavier than usual, with many participants arriving earlier than expected.

Throughout the evening and into the night, successive masses and vigils were held outside the sanctuary while the CEPA Argentina first aid posts handled standard consultations for foot pain, blood pressure variations, and emotional support. The march traversed through Tres de Febrero, La Matanza, Morón, Ituzaingó, Merlo, Moreno, and General Rodríguez before reaching the final destination.

Expectation for the Papal Visit and Closing Celebrations

The overarching motto for the 52nd edition is Madre, en tu abrazo nos reconocemos hermanos . Archibishop Jorge García Cuerva highlighted the strong turnout and emphasized that la visita del Papa impulsa a muchos a salir .

Photo: clarin.com

As the archdiocesan and midnight celebrations unfolded ahead of the final service, attendees filled the plaza under banners declaring anticipation for the pontiff.