SpaceX’s 8-Hour Mission to ISS Sets New US Speed Record

SpaceX Launches Crew-13 to the International Space Station in Seven Hours and Fifty-Five Minutes

Four astronauts reached the International Space Station on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after completing an express flight lasting seven hours and 55 minutes, as reported by La Razón Digital Bolivia. The mission, designated Crew-13, established a speed record for a United States spacecraft traveling to the orbital laboratory. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, named Grace and launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 15:10 GMT, docked with the station at 23:16 GMT, according to DW.com.

Repairs and Launch Timeline Contrast With Prior Scheduling

Technicians traced the postponement to a fuel system leak in the Dragon capsule, which required a valve replacement in the oxidizer propulsion system, as detailed in the source articles.

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Crew Composition and Historic Orbits

The international crew comprises four members taking over from the outgoing Crew-12 personnel. NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins commands the mission, becoming the first Black woman to lead an orbital crew, as noted in the source articles. She is joined by NASA pilot Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency specialist Joshua Kutryk, and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov. Kutryk’s assignment marks the first flight by a Canadian astronaut within NASA’s commercial crew program. Meanwhile, coverage highlighted that Kutryk’s wife, Heather, is expecting their third child in late November, prompting the Canadian Space Agency to plan communication support throughout the six-month mission.

On-Orbit Research and Succession Logistics

The newly arrived quartet joins seven members already aboard as Expedition 75. Once the handover period concludes, the Crew-13 team will spend approximately six months conducting investigations. Their scientific agenda features studies on stem cell-derived heart and Parkinson’s disease treatments, long-duration food cultivation in microgravity, and human blood flow alterations in space.

Photo: DW.com