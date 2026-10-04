Nvidia Increases Shield TV Pro Price by $100 Amid AI-Driven Chip Cost Crisis

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro streaming media player, which launched in 2019, has received a sudden 50 percent price hike to $299.99 on Nvidia’s official website. Nvidia attributed the $100 price increase directly to soaring component costs across the industry, driven heavily by global AI data center demands consuming available memory and storage supplies.

At the same time, Nvidia quietly discontinued the standard, lower-priced base model of the Shield TV, leaving the Pro iteration as the sole remaining hardware option bearing the Shield brand.

Component Costs and AI Supply Chain Pressures

Nvidia confirmed these pressures in a statement to Ars Technica, noting that component costs have risen substantially across the industry.

Photo: arstechnica.com

An Nvidia spokesperson told Ars Technica, Starting October 2, SHIELD Pro will be priced at $299. The cost of components, including memory, has increased substantially across the industry.

When Ars Technica spoke with Nvidia’s Andrew Bell earlier in the year, he characterized the Shield hardware line as a passion project. Even specialized passion projects must adapt to modern supply chain economics. Unlike older stock, newly manufactured units of the streaming box face the same raw material markups affecting current smartphones and enterprise computers.

Hardware Specifications of the Aging Tegra X1+ Platform

Despite being seven years old since its initial architecture rollout, the Shield TV Pro retains a loyal user base due to its comprehensive feature set. Powered by Nvidia’s customized Tegra X1+ system-on-chip, the device pairs 3GB of RAM with 16GB of internal flash storage. Connectivity features include dual USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and expandability options for external storage drives.

It supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and AI-enhanced video upscaling. Audio options span Dolby Atmos, DTS-X surround sound, and high-resolution multi-channel formats. For gamers, the device includes integration with Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming ecosystem alongside native Android app support.

Software support has lasted longer than most Android TV competitors, though the system remains capped at Android 11. Newer Google TV hardware runs on much more recent versions of the underlying operating system.

Photo: howtogeek.com

Broader Market Adjustments Across Consumer Streaming Hardware

The price shock hitting the Shield TV Pro is part of a wider trend impacting living room hardware. Competing manufacturers have similarly adjusted retail figures upward due to supply pressures. Entry-level streaming sticks from Roku also saw baseline price adjustments.

Retail inventories for the Nvidia Shield TV Pro remain unevenly distributed. Tom’s Hardware spotted a Best Buy listing for the 16GB model priced at $249.21—roughly $50 below Nvidia’s new direct-from-manufacturer price point. That specific retailer listing was marked out of stock, leaving it uncertain whether the lower figure represented a temporary discount or an older pricing tier waiting for inventory refresh.