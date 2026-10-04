Theresia Pranger, Longtime Tyrolean Farmers’ Representative, Dies

Theresia Pranger, a long-serving regional farmers’ representative and community figure in the Gschnitztal valley known as “Thresl” from the Alfaierhof, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2026, following a short and severe illness, 5min.at reported. She died just one day before her 89th birthday, leaving behind a legacy deeply tied to Tyrolean agriculture, local governance, and cultural life.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Acute Onset Illness: The source material notes a “short, severe illness” (kurze schwere Krankheit), indicating an acute medical crisis or rapidly progressing pathology typical of advanced age.

The source material notes a “short, severe illness” (kurze schwere Krankheit), indicating an acute medical crisis or rapidly progressing pathology typical of advanced age. Palliative and End-of-Life Care: The documentation describes her passing as “peacefully asleep” (friedlich eingeschlafen), aligning with expected physiological decline managed through supportive comfort care in geriatric medicine.

Decades of Leadership in Tyrol and the Gschnitztal Valley

Theresia Pranger shaped the social and agricultural landscape of her home region over decades of active public service. Born as Heidegger, she managed the Alfaierhof farm alongside her agricultural duties while taking on formal leadership roles within local organizations. She served as the district chairwoman of female farmers (Bezirksbäuerin) in Innsbruck, led the local branch of female farmers in Gschnitz, and directed the local women’s movement for many years.

Her community involvement extended deeply into local cultural and religious institutions. Pranger sang in the Gschnitz church choir and held the position of founding member of the Wipptal Female Farmers’ Choir. Her family commemorated this lifelong dedication on her memorial print (Parte) with the words: “Music and singing was your life!” (“Musik und Gesang war dein Leben!”).

State Honors and Public Recognition

Official bodies recognized Pranger’s extensive contributions to regional community building and agricultural policy through high civilian honors. The state of Tyrol awarded her the Cross of Merit (Verdienstkreuz des Landes Tirol), and the Tyrolean Farmers’ Federation honored her with its Gold Medal of Merit (Goldenes Ehrenzeichen des Tiroler Bauernbundes). Furthermore, she contributed to the tourism and agricultural sector as a founding member of “Farm Holidays Tyrol” (Urlaub am Bauernhof Tirol).

Role / Affiliation Organization Scope of Impact District Chairwoman Tyrolean Farmers’ Federation (Innsbruck) Regional agricultural leadership and advocacy Founding Member Farm Holidays Tyrol Agritourism development Founding Member Wipptal Female Farmers’ Choir Cultural preservation

Final Farewell in Gschnitz

Pranger is survived by her son Ferdinand, her grandchildren Carmen, Alexander, and Felix, alongside numerous other relatives. The final farewell took place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Gschnitz. The funeral procession departed from the mourning house at 2:00 PM toward the parish church, where the requiem service was held prior to her burial.

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