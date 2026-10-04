Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb conceived the melody for the hit track ‘I Started A Joke’ aboard a British Airways Vickers Viscount aircraft flying over Essen, Germany, according to Robin’s own personal account of the story. The unexpected creative breakthrough occurred as the mechanical hum of the four-engine propeller plane merged into a sound resembling a church choir.

The origins of the classic track trace back to a routine commercial flight across European airspace. As the aircraft droned on, the rhythmic noise of the engines created a hypnotic trance, according to Robin Gibb’s personal account. Rather than fading into background noise, the mechanical vibrations took the distinct form of a choral tune.

The Bee Gees, consisting of older brother Barry and fraternal twins Robin and Maurice, built a career defined by familial harmony and prolific songwriting. Born on the Isle of Man to bandleader Hugh Gibb, the brothers began harmonizing in their Manchester bedroom in the mid-1950s before emigrating to Australia in 1958, where they started their professional journey as buskers and club acts.

Bee Gees – I Started A Joke (Lyrics)

By 1967, the trio returned to England, where manager Robert Stigwood launched them into the post-Sgt. Pepper British pop scene. Over a 36-year span across 22 albums, the group established themselves as global hitmakers, later earning inductions into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

From Airplane Cabin to Finished Lyric

While the initial musical inspiration struck at 30,000 feet, the narrative surrounding the subsequent landing underwent some revision over the years. Robin Gibb initially recounted a dramatic tale of accosting the pilot and forcing an unscheduled landing in a nearby village to complete the lyrics in a local pub.

The songwriter later admitted that his vivid account leaned heavily into theatrical storytelling. As noted by robingibb.com, the band’s extensive catalog ultimately produced seventeen US number-one records and over two hundred million global record sales, cementing their legacy far beyond individual travel anecdotes.

Milestone Details Formation Years Mid-1950s in Manchester, UK UK Return Late 1966 / Early 1967 Career Record Sales Over 200 million worldwide Hall of Fame Inductions Rock and Roll (1997) & Songwriters

The track completed during that European transit remains a staple of the group’s late-1960s output. The brothers continued their chart dominance through subsequent decades, culminating in landmark projects like the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which sold over forty million copies globally and produced six consecutive US number-one singles.

The Legacy of Gibb Songwriting

The creative process behind ‘I Started A Joke’ reflects the unorthodox methods that often drove the sibling trio’s output. Throughout their trajectory from child performers in Manchester cinemas to international pop icons, the brothers maintained that their primary identity was rooted in composition.

Their compositions extended to numerous other artists, including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, and Frankie Valli. The body of work left behind by Barry, Robin, and Maurice remains integrated into the broader popular songbook.