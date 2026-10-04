Donald Trump threatens South Korea over U.S. energy investment

United States President Donald Trump threatened South Korea on October 2, stating that the U.S. will impose higher fees if Seoul fails to invest in an Alaska liquefied natural gas project. The warning follows a September 30 announcement regarding a roughly $200 billion South Korean investment plan in the U.S., which includes the Alaska pipeline initiative, though divergent accounts from Seoul reveal ongoing commercial disagreements.

The Clash Over the Alaska LNG Pipeline and U.S. Investment

The diplomatic friction centers on an ambitious energy pact first outlined during a meeting between Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak in October 2025. On September 30, Donald Trump announced that South Korea had officially launched the first tranche of this commitment, totaling approximately $200 billion.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick detailed the composition of these funds, noting that $120 billion would target nuclear reactors across eight states, including Ohio and South Carolina, while over $50 billion is earmarked for the Alaska LNG pipeline.

Trump Threatens To ‘Double’ South Korea’s Cost Over Alaska LNG Pipeline Deal

However, the inclusion of the Alaska project triggered immediate pushback from Seoul. Xinhua News reported that South Korean officials quickly sought to clarify the boundaries of the agreement, emphasizing that no final consensus has been reached regarding the Alaska pipeline. The initiative aims to transport natural gas roughly 1,300 kilometers from Alaska’s North Slope to southern coastal facilities for export to Asian markets like Japan and South Korea. Despite its logistical advantage over Gulf Coast terminals, the project has historically faced severe hurdles. Major energy firms such as ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and BP previously withdrew from the venture due to prohibitive construction expenses, extreme weather conditions, and questions over long-term commercial viability.

South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jeong-kwan stressed on October 1 that the initiative will only move forward if it meets strict commercial standards. Xinhua News noted that Seoul officials expressed regret that Washington publicized terms exceeding their mutual consensus, leaving the future of the pipeline funding uncertain as bilateral negotiations continue.

Trump says South Korea will invest $200B in US energy projects, including Alaska LNG

Project Component Allocated Funding Target Location Nuclear Reactors $120 billion 8 States (incl. Ohio, South Carolina) LNG Pipeline Over $50 billion Alaska Gas-Fired Power Plant Over $22 billion Texas

Retaliatory Strike in Riyadh Launched by Yemen's Houthi Movement

Yemen’s Houthi movement stated on the evening of October 3 that it launched multiple ballistic missiles and drones against Saudi Aramco facilities in the capital city of Riyadh. According to Xinhua News, the strikes were executed in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes targeting Sanaa and other regions in Yemen. The group claimed the operation successfully hit its intended targets and ignited fires, though Saudi authorities had not issued an official response at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, civil aviation security took a legal turn in China. China Eastern Airlines issued a formal update on October 3 regarding an incident involving flight MU6741. Following a preliminary review of an onboard dispute on September 28 involving a passenger named Ou, the airline completed its factual verification and legal evaluation. Determining that the passenger’s behavior disrupted civil aviation order and infringed upon employee dignity and professional rights, China Eastern formally reported the individual to public security authorities and suspended passenger transport services for the individual.

Photo: 新浪财经

Technology and Domestic Policy Shifts

In consumer technology markets, Apple confirmed a hardware glitch affecting users on the AT&T network. Certain iPhone 18 Pro Max users lost the ability to access cellular networks, make calls, or handle mobile data and text messaging. Apple acknowledged the issue on October 2, rolling out a carrier settings update and iOS 27.0.1 to halt the spread of the failure. For devices that have already lost service entirely, Apple confirmed it will provide affected users with free replacement units.

On the diplomatic front, China’s Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming APEC informal leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen this November. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted on October 3 that strategic guidance from head-of-state diplomacy remains the core guarantee for bilateral relations between Beijing and Moscow.

Trump Warns South Korea Over Alaska LNG Deal, “I’ll Just Charge Them More If They Don’t Sign” | AC1N