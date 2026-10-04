Omani Co-Pilot’s Terrorist Attempt on Fly Dubai Flight Under UAE Probe

When flight 1073 banked sharply away from its destination, 172 passengers aboard the flydubai service from Dubai to International Ben Gurion Airport had no inkling that the greatest threat to their safety was sitting inside the flight deck. Emirati Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi announced that the co-pilot of the October 2026 flight initiated a deliberate terrorist plot mid-air, utilizing a crash axe to assault the captain and attempt control of the aircraft’s systems.

While the state-backed investigation continues to analyze physical and digital evidence, the incident has exposed dangerous vulnerabilities in cockpit security and internal vetting processes across regional commercial aviation.

Inside the Flight Deck Struggle for Survival

The mid-air attack unfolded just days ago on a routine international route, transforming the cockpit into a battleground.

UAE attorney-general says Flydubai co-pilot attempts terrorist act

Despite severe injuries, the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing frantic passengers and crew to rush forward and overpower the attacker.

Prime Minister Modi praised the captain’s resilience and composure under pressure, noting that his swift actions on the flight deck prevented a catastrophic disaster. The flight touched down safely in Saudi Arabia, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members in total, according to regional tallies, though initial state reports cited 172 passengers.

Fly Dubai Co-Pilot Identified as Radicalized Omani National in Attempted Terrorist Attack | News18

Unraveling the Suspect Background and Regional Discrepancies

As investigators piece together the timeline, details regarding the co-pilot’s identity and employment history have revealed a complex trail across multiple national carriers.

Public records and airline disclosures show that al-Hammami maintained an erratic professional trajectory. He spent seven years working for Oman Air before departing in February 2025, subsequent to which he completed a brief three-month theoretical training stint with Royal Air Maroc in 2025 that did not result in a permanent hire. International media outlets, including reports detailed by Al Jazeera, noted that Omani authorities had previously barred him from flying domestically due to security concerns over suspected extremist views cultivated during a trip to Syria.

Photo: العربية

Further clouding his credentials, a spokesperson for Buckinghamshire New University in England confirmed to The Associated Press that al-Hammami completed a distance-learning aviation management course there in 2023, though the institution clarified he received zero flight training on their campus.

The Insider Threat and Global Aviation Security Scrutiny

The flydubai incident has forced aviation regulators and security analysts to reevaluate how commercial carriers screen for “insider threats”—risks posed by individuals who hold legitimate clearance to access sensitive operational areas. Following post-9/11 fortification protocols, cockpit doors were engineered as impenetrable barriers against external hijacking, yet tragedies like the 2015 Germanwings crash demonstrated that internal psychological vulnerabilities remain exceedingly difficult to police.

Flydubai co-pilot attempted ‘terrorist attack’ mid-flight: UAE prosecutor

Matthew Bore of security firm Osprey Flight Solutions told The Associated Press that personnel working within the aviation framework understand existing security blind spots and can easily bypass conventional trust barriers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the episode as a terror attack, claiming the co-pilot had undergone extremist religious indoctrination with the explicit intent of crashing the aircraft.

Meanwhile, UAE Presidential Advisor Anwar Gargash condemned the incident as a grave terrorist act. With the United Arab Emirates General Prosecutor overseeing ongoing forensic and digital examinations, international aviation authorities face mounting pressure to standardize psychological evaluations and background checks to prevent radicalized crew members from slipping through administrative cracks.