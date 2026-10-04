Binghamton University study details insect ecosystem services for vertebrates

Published in the journal Nature Reviews Biodiversity, a study led by Binghamton University assistant professor of biological sciences Eliza Grames documents how 14 to 30 million insect species worldwide provide essential protection, sanitation, and habitat services to nearly three-quarters of terrestrial and freshwater vertebrates.

Vertebrate Dependence on Invertebrates Beyond Predation

betahita.id reported that the relationship between insects and vertebrate species extends far beyond simple predator-prey dynamics. Nearly 75 percent of land and freshwater vertebrates consume invertebrates, with insects forming a major component of their diets. However, research indicates that animals including birds, bats, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals rely on insects for complex ecological support networks that have evolved over millions of years.

Insect Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Chimpanzees utilize insects to treat open wounds, while more than 200 bird species employ ants to eliminate parasites or groom their feathers. Certain avian species intentionally build nests near wasp colonies or stinging insects to deter predators. Birds, reptiles, and mammals often live in termite mounds and ant nests, which keep temperatures and humidity stable. For instance, white-throated round-eared bats in Central and South America excavate cavities inside termite mounds to use as roosting sites.

The Clinical Takeaway for Ecosystem Health and Sanitation

Sanitation vectors: Dung beetles remove animal waste, aerating and drying feces to significantly lower parasite survival rates.

Dung beetles remove animal waste, aerating and drying feces to significantly lower parasite survival rates. Biological waste management: Specific moth larvae inhabit bird nests to consume accumulated feces, feathers, and organic debris, a behavior documented as far back as the Cretaceous period in dinosaur nests.

Specific moth larvae inhabit bird nests to consume accumulated feces, feathers, and organic debris, a behavior documented as far back as the Cretaceous period in dinosaur nests. Mutualistic adaptations: Sloths descend from forest canopies monthly to defecate, providing a substrate for moths that deposit eggs, subsequently supplying nitrogen to sloth fur to cultivate algae for nourishment.

Global Carbon Sequestration and Forest Regeneration

Insects drive vital ecological functions that influence global biogeochemical cycles and forest health. Grames emphasized that approximately 12 percent of global forest carbon reserves are stored within leaf litter and dead wood, with insects actively decomposing roughly 30 percent of this material. Through these decomposition pathways, small invertebrates exert measurable effects on global carbon cycling.

Insects help forest regeneration by spreading seeds into areas where large animals or birds used to disperse them. Additional interactions documented in the study include rodents receiving ektoparasite cleaning from beetles, snakes hunting firefly larvae to ingest defensive toxins, and birds incorporating live crickets into mating rituals.

Ecological Service Primary Insect Group Impact on Vertebrate Species Sanitation & Parasite Control Dung Beetles Removes waste and reduces pathogen survival rates Habitat Engineering Termites & Ants Provides thermally stable roosts and nesting shelters Carbon Decomposition Wood-boring and Litter Insects Decomposes ~30% of dead wood and leaf litter carbon reserves

Biodiversity Loss and Future Conservation Priorities

The study serves as a critical warning regarding ongoing declines in global insect populations driven by widespread changes in land use. Grames described the findings as a necessary wake-up call for conservation biology, noting that preserving insect populations protects all dependent vertebrate species. Because insects construct habitats, regulate waste, and mitigate disease transmission, their conservation remains a cornerstone of global biodiversity preservation strategies.

References