Singapore adults’ calorie intake has risen to 2,460 calories daily

Adults in Singapore are exercising more frequently and reducing their sugar consumption, but national surveys reveal an ongoing rise in daily calorie, fat, and sodium intake, channelnewsasia.com reported on Saturday.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Caloric Surplus: Average daily energy consumption has climbed to 2,460 calories, leaving 57 per cent of residents exceeding their daily recommended energy requirements.

Average daily energy consumption has climbed to 2,460 calories, leaving 57 per cent of residents exceeding their daily recommended energy requirements. Dietary Fat and Sodium: Total dietary fat intake rose to 103g daily, with saturated fats making up 35 per cent of that total—surpassing the recommended 30 per cent ceiling.

Total dietary fat intake rose to 103g daily, with saturated fats making up 35 per cent of that total—surpassing the recommended 30 per cent ceiling. Nutritional Deficits in Seniors: Older adults face an elevated risk of inadequate protein intake, prompting health authorities to recommend 20g to 25g of protein per meal.

National Health and Nutrition Survey Findings Released by MOH and HPB

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) published findings from the National Population Health Survey and the National Nutrition Survey. The health survey, administered from August 2024 to July 2025, evaluated the health metrics, risk factors, and lifestyle behaviors of residents aged 18 to 74. Concurrently, the nutrition survey ran from June to December 2025 to map dietary patterns and nutritional status among residents aged 18 to 69.

Older adults in Singapore at risk of malnutrition as many do not meet recommended protein intake

While physical activity parameters showed positive movement across the population, dietary metrics pointed toward rising metabolic risk factors. Average daily calorie intake shifted upward from 2,360 in 2019 to 2,460 in 2025. Data indicated that 57 per cent of Singapore residents exceeded their recommended daily energy needs when adjusted for physical activity levels.

Age-Specific Dietary Shifts Among Younger and Middle-Aged Adults

Dietary tracking highlighted distinct generational patterns in caloric consumption. Younger adults aged 18 to 29 logged the highest overall intake, averaging 2,655 calories daily. However, the sharpest escalation occurred within the 30 to 49 age bracket, where average daily intake jumped by 141 calories to reach 2,576. Within this middle-aged cohort, 63 per cent consumed more energy than their bodies required.

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Accompanying this caloric rise was an increased consumption of refined carbohydrates, including white rice and white bread. Total dietary fat rose from 94g in 2019 to 103g in 2025. Saturated fat—known to influence low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels and cardiovascular risk—accounted for 35 per cent of total fat intake, exceeding the 30 per cent threshold advised by public health guidelines.

Metric 2019 Baseline 2025 Survey Data Average Daily Calorie Intake 2,360 kcal 2,460 kcal Total Dietary Fat Intake 94g 103g Share of Saturated Fat — 35% of total fat (Recommended: <30%)

Protein Adequacy and Dietary Recommendations for Seniors

In contrast to the surplus seen in younger demographics, older adults face the opposite nutritional challenge: insufficient protein consumption. To counter age-related muscle mass loss, or sarcopenia, the HPB advised seniors to target 20g to 25g of protein at each of their three daily meals.

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This target roughly equates to a palm-sized portion of cooked lean meat, fish, or poultry. Alternative protein sources include eggs, tofu, and soy milk. Consumers are advised to look for "higher in protein" labeling or the Healthier Choice symbol to select products that meet their dietary needs.

These findings arrive as health authorities continue tracking longitudinal population health markers following the baseline established in 2019.

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