Scientists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Mammal Immune System to Develop New Antibiotics

Researchers at the University of Oregon have reconstructed antimicrobial peptides from ancestral mammals dating back 160 million years, discovering that ancient immune molecules can outperform modern human versions against drug-resistant bacteria. Published in PLOS Biology on August 25, the findings offer a new evolutionary blueprint for fighting microbial infections that shrug off conventional antibiotics.

Reconstructing Lactoferrin From the Mammalian Past

The investigation centered on lactoferrin, an immune protein present in almost every bodily fluid except blood, including breast milk, tears, saliva, and intestinal mucus. Beyond its primary function of binding iron to starve growing bacteria, lactoferrin deploys an embedded antimicrobial peptide capable of piercing microbial cell walls. To track how this weapon developed, the research team mapped transferrin, lactoferrin, and melanotransferrin sequences across vertebrates, utilizing ancestral sequence reconstruction to predict genetic structures from extinct placental mammal ancestors.

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The team synthesized these predicted genes in the laboratory to generate functional proteins. When tested against human pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Streptococcus, the earliest reconstructed peptides damaged bacterial membranes, though early microbes frequently repaired themselves and survived. As investigators advanced through the evolutionary timeline, however, potency increased markedly. Some proteins originating from recent mammalian ancestors demonstrated greater effectiveness against specific drug-resistant strains than corresponding modern human peptides.

Stage-by-Stage Evolution of Potency

The study mapped specific biochemical milestones across the evolutionary record. The earliest reconstructed lactoferricin, designated AncLFcin1, reduced bacterial growth by more than 50 percent at elevated concentrations—specifically at 400 micrograms per milliliter for P. aeruginosa and 800 micrograms per milliliter for E. coli. Subsequent iterations showed stark improvements. AncLFcin2 exhibited high potency at 100 micrograms per milliliter against P. aeruginosa and at 50 micrograms per milliliter against E. coli and one strain of S. aureus.

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According to Matt Barber, senior author and evolutionary biologist at the University of Oregon, evolution functions as a billions-year-old science experiment. The data revealed that accumulation of positively charged and hydrophobic amino acids progressively optimized interactions with bacterial cell envelopes. A single amino acid substitution, such as an arginine mutation, significantly strengthened early antimicrobial activity against pathogens like Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Peptide Variant Target Pathogen Minimum Effective Concentration AncLFcin1 Pseudomonas aeruginosa 400 µg/mL AncLFcin2 Pseudomonas aeruginosa 100 µg/mL AncLFcin2 Escherichia coli 50 µg/mL Modern Bovine Lactoferricin Bacteria 50 µg/mL

Bridging Ancient Proteomics to Modern Therapeutics

Despite the high efficacy observed in vitro, these resurrected peptides are not immediate, ready-made replacement drugs for clinical use. Researchers noted that antimicrobial peptides often lack the structural stability of conventional pharmaceuticals and break down rapidly inside the human body. Instead, their immediate utility lies in serving as structural blueprints. By mapping how natural defense mechanisms evolved and where specific structural modifications enhanced potency, scientists can design synthetic molecules that work alongside existing antibiotics while remaining difficult for pathogens to evade.

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